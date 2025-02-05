A lorry full of eggs crashed, and there was a mad scramble to make yolks about it – 17 favourites

US jokes

Egg prices featured rather more heavily in the run-up to the US election than most people would have thought likely – or reasonable.

As avian flu ravaged poultry stock across America, the cost of eggs grew ever higher, and Trump promised he’d bring the prices down on day one.

Well, it looks like he’s too busy giving Elon Musk access to everyone’s financial details and rounding up South and Central Americans to address egg prices in any way.

It’s a topic seldom far from Americans’ thoughts – along with that whole Elon Musk and his gang of tech bros rummaging through their tax records thing.

They were out of eggs, but Walmart curbside correctly substituted bars of gold. — Ed Wiley (@EdWiley) February 3, 2025

Called in, "I'm going to need you to pay me in eggs." — Just Bill (@WilliamAder) January 31, 2025

Waffle House is now charging 50 extra cents per egg as prices spike under Trump. pic.twitter.com/SUP3iVMd6p — No Lie with Brian Tyler Cohen (@NoLieWithBTC) February 4, 2025

I've been going to Walmart everyday & putting 6 eggs in my jacket pic.twitter.com/pR72BCVQyy — IG: Stormnyx (@stormnyx_) February 4, 2025

When he promised $1.99 eggs he meant $1.99 EACH!! pic.twitter.com/MUld1hv7My — Joe G (@EastEndJoe) February 2, 2025

Did removing pronouns from emails make eggs and gas cheaper yet? — Alex Cole (@acnewsitics) February 1, 2025

So, when a truck overturned, spilling its full cargo of eggs onto the highway, people felt compelled to comment.

We poached the best reactions from Twitter/X. Omelette them tell their jokes …(No, YOU shut up!)

That’s like $764M in eggs bro https://t.co/t5MVuwYt3v — Meech (@MediumSizeMeech) February 3, 2025

we are never going to financially recover from this https://t.co/bBx9v3Xi2H — The Ginger Swindler (superbowl bound) (@lilydsmith) February 3, 2025

Headed to the scene now to collect the eggs and sell them for a profit I’ll become a millionaire from this — Chase Passive Income (@chasedownleads) February 3, 2025

Should be using a Brinks truck — Matt Plotner (@mattplotner) February 3, 2025

There goes our entire economy https://t.co/3l3iwCXtXp — Amanda Deibert (@amandadeibert) February 4, 2025

This is why you don’t put all your eggs in one basket. — Chris Cu11an (@ChrisCullan1) February 3, 2025

We’re all living in The Onion times https://t.co/BH4Nd5958f — jamadoria (@jamadoria) February 3, 2025

