No obituary deserves to begin as entertainingly as this and it’s an all time hall of famer

We’re no strangers to featuring obituaries on these pages and this one is straight out of the top drawer.

It went viral two years ago (not quite today, but almost) and it remains an incredible opener (and eye opener!)

It’s ‘rally driver and noted womaniser’ Sir Peter Graham-Moon and went viral after it was shared on Twitter by @LissaKEvans who said it was an ‘Absolutely knockout start.’

Quite the read. And you can read more – much more – about it via Lady Sarah Graham-Moon’s side of the story, published in the Guardian back in 2002.

And here are just a few of the comments it prompted.

Less an obituary to him, more a remarkable tribute to Sarah – a woman of great imagination, humour and self-respect. — Andreia Patiredson (@WorldOfOrdinary) February 20, 2023

Revenge is a dish best served in as many courses as possible. — Richard M (@Days_Are_Gone) February 20, 2023

I remember this very well. There wasn’t a woman in the land who didn’t applaud her. — Lesley Smith (@MsLesleySmith) February 20, 2023

Something to aspire to https://t.co/sq0LQ0B9xp — Rebecca Reid (@RebeccaCNReid) February 20, 2023

I admire her restraint! — SaintCirce (@SaintCirce) February 20, 2023

What a woman. I love her. And I love she’s getting the headline in his obituary. Bloody brilliant. pic.twitter.com/l875goicwn — #KPSS Humourless Feminist Killjoy (@NessNag) February 20, 2023

If this doesn’t cheer up your Monday, nothing will. https://t.co/kx7fxCBjTy — Valerie (@valwritenow) February 20, 2023

You can read the whole thing in The Times here (assuming you’ve got a subscription).

