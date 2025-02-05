Life obituary

No obituary deserves to begin as entertainingly as this and it’s an all time hall of famer

John Plunkett. Updated February 5th, 2025

We’re no strangers to featuring obituaries on these pages and this one is straight out of the top drawer.

It went viral two years ago (not quite today, but almost) and it remains an incredible opener (and eye opener!)

It’s ‘rally driver and noted womaniser’ Sir Peter Graham-Moon and went viral after it was shared on Twitter by @LissaKEvans who said it was an ‘Absolutely knockout start.’

Quite the read. And you can read more – much more – about it via Lady Sarah Graham-Moon’s side of the story, published in the Guardian back in 2002.

And here are just a few of the comments it prompted.

You can read the whole thing in The Times here (assuming you’ve got a subscription).

Source The Times Twitter @LissaKEvans