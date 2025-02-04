US canada Fox News tomi lahren

A Fox News commentator challenged people to come up with one thing Canada does better than America and it blew up in her face to glorious effect

John Plunkett. Updated February 4th, 2025

As you’ll already know by now, relations between the US and Canada aren’t great right now after Donald Trump’s short-lived threat to slap punitive import taxes on its northern neighbour.

Things seem to have calmed down for the moment at least, but in the meantime it didn’t stop Fox News commentator Tomi Lahren – you remember – weighing in with all the subtlety you’d expect from the host of something called Tomi Lahren is Fearless.

And we’re glad she did – in a way – because it prompted no end of answers, all of which we hope she’ll be mentioning next time she’s on Fox News. Because she’s fearless, right?

