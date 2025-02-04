A Fox News commentator challenged people to come up with one thing Canada does better than America and it blew up in her face to glorious effect

US canada Fox News tomi lahren

As you’ll already know by now, relations between the US and Canada aren’t great right now after Donald Trump’s short-lived threat to slap punitive import taxes on its northern neighbour.

Things seem to have calmed down for the moment at least, but in the meantime it didn’t stop Fox News commentator Tomi Lahren – you remember – weighing in with all the subtlety you’d expect from the host of something called Tomi Lahren is Fearless.

Can you think of a Canadian product that’s better than an American one? Honestly curious. — Tomi Lahren (@TomiLahren) February 2, 2025

And we’re glad she did – in a way – because it prompted no end of answers, all of which we hope she’ll be mentioning next time she’s on Fox News. Because she’s fearless, right?

Not being shot up at grade school, for one. https://t.co/ezqXpALxlM — David Moscrop, mostly on Bluesky @davidmoscrop.com (@David_Moscrop) February 3, 2025

Democracy — theBurlyChef (@theBurlyChef) February 3, 2025

Part of what’s nice about capitalism is that I don’t actually have to have an opinion on where car parts or construction materials are sourced from. https://t.co/x4dXPDNd0p — Matthew Yglesias (@mattyglesias) February 3, 2025

