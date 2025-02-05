Celebrity meteor Professor Brian Cox

The magnificent Brian Cox had the perfect final word on the meteor that may – or may not – hit Earth in 2032

John Plunkett. Updated February 5th, 2025

You might already have read about that asteroid that has a small but not entirely insignificant chance of hitting Earth in 2032.

It’s a one in 67 chance, but given the number of people who still insist on playing the lottery each week in the belief they might actually win, they are not out of this world odds by any means.

This very good thread by @Astro_Jonny went viral on Twitter and it’s the perfect primer.

And you can read more of that thread over here.

But the reason we mention it isn’t because of what @Astro_Jonny says – well, it is – but in particular it’s because it was picked up by the estimable Professor Brian Cox, who surely had the absolute last word on the matter. For now.

Never a truer word, alas.

READ MORE

A Fox News commentator challenged people to come up with one thing Canada does better than America and it blew up in her face to glorious effect

Source @ProfBrianCox