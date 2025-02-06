Silence of the Lambs has a very different vibe with Wallace playing Hannibal

Entertainment Matt Highton

Despite sequels, prequels, alternative film versions and a TV series, Jonathan Demme’s 1991 horror hit, The Silence of the Lambs, remains the most well-known and iconic of the on-screen chronicles of Hannibal ‘the cannibal’ Lecter, and it retains the power to terrify to this day.

The very funny Matt Highton may possibly have taken away at least some of the terror, with his 2022 edit that features a very different actor to Sir Anthony Hopkins in the crucial role.

You’ll think of this the next time you watch the original.

We don’t know how he does it – and sometimes why he does it – but we’re always glad that he does.

Matt shared his hilarious edit with Twitter/X – which was still Twitter at the time. *sighs*

People reacted with suitable amounts of love.

This might be my favourite one yet https://t.co/sn8niauix2 — Kay Parker (@KeepsKeys) February 26, 2022

Scarier than the original — Robert Clubb (@robertclubb1) February 25, 2022

Genius. The "Fff Fffffff Fffff" at the end sent me. https://t.co/30SvXXNaXv — DAZ TAZER (@daz_tazer) February 26, 2022

Oh! Oh no!

If you enjoyed that, this might also be up your street.

I put Wallace and Gromit in Aliens so you could see what would happen if they went to LV-426 instead of the moon. Pretty happy with it to be fair. pic.twitter.com/iOQOlS0H5F — Matthew Highton (@MattHighton) February 2, 2024

Give Matt a follow to catch all of his fantastic content, or if you fancy supporting him with the price of a coffee, you can do that here.

