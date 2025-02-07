Our 25 Favourite Funny Tweets of the Week

Twitter tweets of the week

Good morning and welcome to our round-up of the stuff on Twitter that made us laugh this week – to counter all the stuff on the news that definitely didn’t make us laugh.

If you find a new funny person to follow, then our work here is done*.

*It’s not done. There’s too much news happening.

1.

Never be a stock photography model. pic.twitter.com/qmd3pCScVl — Jeremy Stamper (@jeremymstamper) February 1, 2025

2.

My mother: Who was the man leaving your house this morning with the braids? Me: Check your email Mom: why? Me: I just revoked your access to my security cameras — chris evans (@notcapnamerica) February 1, 2025

3.

If I worked at a restaurant on Valentine’s Day, I’d secretly drop fake engagement rings into random drinks—just to sit back and watch the chaos unfold. Bon appétit! — sixfootcandy (@sixfootcandy) February 3, 2025

4.

I woke up alert, refreshed and ready to take on the day. Granted, it was a random Tuesday 25 years ago, but it’s a memory that I still hold dear. — Abby Heugel (@AbbyHasIssues) February 4, 2025

5.

Theresa May claims to have ‘no idea’ of the whereabouts of Susan Hall’s missing belt. pic.twitter.com/2PyTqihmUa — Florence Lox (@floboflo) February 4, 2025

6.

be careful out there… you get to reading a tweet getting all sucked into it… then all of a sudden outta fucking nowhere… your mom — BFO5O6_v3 (@BFO5O6_v3) February 4, 2025

7.

40% of Americans: I don’t believe the science behind climate change. Same 40% of Americans: According to a groundhog we will have six more weeks of winter. — Rodney Lacroix (@RodLacroix) February 2, 2025

8.

9.

Guy in first Groundhog Day pitch meeting: You know how a lot of rodents are clairvoyant? — Jason, ex inferis (@benedictsred) February 2, 2025

10.

Just dropped my car off at the garage and managed to drop the word carburettor into conversation with the mechanic so he knows to take me seriously and he told me my car doesn’t have a carburettor — Mollie Goodfellow (@hansmollman) February 5, 2025

11.

I once broke up with a guy because he ate my grilled cheese, and when I get really lonely, I still think about that grilled cheese — Nayele18 (@nayele18maybe) February 3, 2025

12.