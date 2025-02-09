This pastor’s sermon on homophobia and gender norms is a refreshing alternative to the Gospel According to Trump

Social Media homophobia

It probably hasn’t escaped your notice that Donald Trump is making America something again, only it’s not ‘great’ – it’s mostly just bigoted. Racism, sexism, homophobia, transphobia – there’s nothing so mediaeval that Trump and his gang of unqualified, mostly white male grifters won’t embrace it if it will give them a bit more power and money.

They’re even chucking the American Constitution down the drain by welding the Church to the state with ‘pro-Christian’ executive orders.

A pastor who is also an influencer – Kristian A. Smith – actually lives up to the homophone of his name, with a strong commitment to the ‘Love thy neighbour’ part of the bible, as opposed to whichever verses* the Trump regime are reading that say you should take money from the poor and the sick to enrich yourself.

*Spoiler alert – there are no such verses

Through his internet platform, Kristian has shared one of his sermons in reaction to the executive order mandating that only two genders be recognised, and it’s everything the Trump regime isn’t – inclusive, empathetic, and smart.

“Two thousand years ago, Jesus and his disciples walked around in dresses and open-toed shoes, but we don’t consider them drag queens, because culture determines gender norms. Our expectations of gender norms is constantly changing.”

He added –

“Executive orders mandating a strict gender binary do not cancel out science. Nor do they cancel out people’s lived experiences. You can NOT be pro-Black and anti-LGBTQ+ because Black LGBTQ+ folk are us, and we are them.”

His words drew a resounding Amen! from TikTok users.

1.

I’m not religious in the slightest but Im glad there are people teaching REAL lessons about it.

Woku

2.

I’m an atheist but Sir we need more people like you in the world.

ClairePW

3.

Who IS this diva?

Sra Serrano

4.

All of this man!!!

Mr Musicology

5.

Not very religious but I would attend this every Sunday, amen.

Alessio

6.

I had to google what secret deodorant was because I had this imagine of him putting on regular deodorant on the sly like it was shameful to smell good.

krb

7.

I’m not religious at all, but I would love to hear more of his sermons.

Jacob

8.

Period!!!! Now this is how u preach.

laila levy

9.

Oh snap didn’t expect this.

saiyan safari

10.

We must protect this man at all costs, thank you for this wisdom!!!

Rosella

11.

I’m not religious by any means but thank you sir your words heal me.

Talia

Oh, and – for anyone slightly confused – Secret is a deororant brand.

Didn’t know secret was a brand and I was so confused.

Harrison

