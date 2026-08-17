This magnificent ‘Blue Peter apology’ from the Armstrong & Miller Show will never fail to make our day better

Entertainment alexander armstrong blue peter

There are certain clips – quite a few, let’s be honest – that we’ll always highlight when they go viral on Twitter, and this is right up there with the very best.

It’s the Blue Peter ‘apology’ sketch from the fabulous Armstrong and Miller Show which originally aired far too long ago for comfort.

And if you’ve seen it before then you’ll surely want to watch it again, and if you haven’t – surely not! – then you are in for a treat.

Bravo, people.

It was shared by @JamesAHogg2 – follow him here! – who is rather good at unearthing this sort of thing.

And here are just a handful of the comments it prompted.

I really cannot stop laughing at this – absolutely brilliant — Jean P (@LamoureuxLandon) August 27, 2024

Genius A&M so underrated as a duo. Particularly enjoyed Nude Practice — Sarah (@Sarahstaffie) August 27, 2024

Is this for real? — Narelle (@narelleford) August 27, 2024

Unfortunately not! — James Hogg (@JamesAHogg2) August 27, 2024

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People are trying to work out what’s going on under Donald Trump’s suit and these people surely said it best

Source @JamesAHogg2