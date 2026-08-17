Weird World england nostalgia

This protestor longing misty-eyed for ‘old England’ was asked what they missed most and his answer had people hollering into next year

Poke Staff. Updated August 17th, 2026

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Nigel Farage’s Reform UK has built its popularity almost entirely on a certain type of voter wishing for a return to the so-called good old days.

And for exhibit A look no further than this man, who took to the streets a while back to protest at what’s happened to his beloved country and tell anyone who would listen what present day England was missing.

And as an insight into the mind of some – not all, just quite a few – of the people who take part in this sort of thing, it’s frankly unrivalled, and manages to be both entertaining and depressing all at the same time.

One of the latest to go viral is this man who was pining for the days of ‘old England’ and was asked exactly what the country had lost since then. Stick with it, because it’s a humdinger.

And here are our favourite things people said about all that.

Ah yes, of course. Pubs, betting shops and ‘loads of places to go’.

And finally, separate but related (not by blood, presumably) …

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Source @wesleywinterclips H/T @wisted__kidney