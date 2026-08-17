This protestor longing misty-eyed for ‘old England’ was asked what they missed most and his answer had people hollering into next year

Weird World england nostalgia

Nigel Farage’s Reform UK has built its popularity almost entirely on a certain type of voter wishing for a return to the so-called good old days.

And for exhibit A look no further than this man, who took to the streets a while back to protest at what’s happened to his beloved country and tell anyone who would listen what present day England was missing.

And as an insight into the mind of some – not all, just quite a few – of the people who take part in this sort of thing, it’s frankly unrivalled, and manages to be both entertaining and depressing all at the same time.

One of the latest to go viral is this man who was pining for the days of ‘old England’ and was asked exactly what the country had lost since then. Stick with it, because it’s a humdinger.

And here are our favourite things people said about all that.

Ah yes, of course. Pubs, betting shops and ‘loads of places to go’.

Economic decline & technological advance is an anathema to him‍♀️‍ It’d be funny but…..✊️✌️ — Badassmutha #FBPE ‍⬛‍♂️ (@dodgson_sally) August 5, 2024

I have to tell myself to take deep breaths. I’m really going to start having chest pains over here. — twisted kidney (@twisted__kidney) August 5, 2024

“Loads of places to go, now there’s none” while he is literally standing in front of a pub that he went to. ‍♂️ — Lukas Knöfler (@lukascph) August 6, 2024

Maybe that’s some peoples idea of England .. I beg to differ on the betting shops though

They are everywhere, along with Vaping stores, charity shops and Turkish Barbers ! — King Conan (@Crypto_Knight21) August 6, 2024

These people live among us. That’s why I choose to stay at home with a book when I’m not at work. — Just Neil (@Neilovichi) August 6, 2024

And finally, separate but related (not by blood, presumably) …

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Source @wesleywinterclips H/T @wisted__kidney