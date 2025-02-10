Donald Trump’s new White House faith spiritual leader is weird to many Americans but to Brits she’s totally off the charts

US donald trump religion

Donald Trump has appointed Paula White as the new White House spiritual leader and she is so far out there that even some convservative evangelicals aren’t happy about it.

White is Trump’s long-time spiritual adviser, and a megachurch preacher whose biblical interpretations have prompted some Christians to label her a ‘heretic’.

Should fit right in at the White House, then.

But how off the scale is she? This much.

“To say no to President Trump would be to say no to God.” Meet televangelist Paula White, who Donald Trump just appointed to lead the White House ‘Faith Office.’ This is not normal. pic.twitter.com/uFkzBh8IVc — Republicans against Trump (@RpsAgainstTrump) February 8, 2025

And indeed this much.

Evangelist Paula White has been named by #Trump as Head of the White House Faith Office. She is completely, absolutely, UNHINGED. pic.twitter.com/BIAb6J2IuD — John O’Connell (@jdpoc) February 7, 2025

And if that’s an eye-opener even for many Americans, for Brits it is simply off the charts. Way off the charts.

1.

“When fascism comes to America it will be wrapped in the flag and carrying a cross”

-Sinclair Lewis https://t.co/IJx1d5rCec — Victims of Capitalism (@VicCapitalism) February 8, 2025

2.

Reminder to Christians false idolatry is a sin. — beezlebub (@wtfiswwu) February 8, 2025

3.

To the average person in Britain, this is like something from Jupiter. https://t.co/eRzmOwsvIu — Nick Tyrone (@NicholasTyrone) February 8, 2025

4.

This is why The Founding Fathers wanted separation of Church and State! — Thomas Ian Russell‏ (@ThomasIanRusse5) February 7, 2025

5.

Why does everyone close to trump act and look like people form a psych ward? — Jenny (@shindig101) February 8, 2025

6.

7.

This is weird shit, yes? https://t.co/1pOs3ubZIA — Peter FitzSimons (@Peter_Fitz) February 8, 2025

8.