The Governor of Illinois is ‘changing the name of Lake Michigan to Lake Illinois’, and we can’t think where he got that idea

Donald Trump has now followed through (in every sense of that expression) on his vow to change the name of the Gulf of Mexico to the Gulf of America.

It’s official! Proclamation signed aboard Air Force 1 above the Gulf Of America! pic.twitter.com/YiQTu9Yl3S — Eric Trump (@EricTrump) February 9, 2025

It was a characteristically pointless act, adding expense without improving the lives of ordinary Americans. We can’t imagine why the Department of Government Efficiency hasn’t shut it down.

This clown distracting the USA public from Musk' s coup by renaming the Gulf of Mexico but didn't have any idea Kansas City is in Missouri. pic.twitter.com/mfwk4cc36C — Chaeyoung 채영 Park ‍♀️ (@Susan16Park) February 10, 2025

Gulf of America??? It will ALWAYS been known and called the Gulf of Mexico just like Trump will ALWAYS be referred to as a FELON!!! pic.twitter.com/gbPdjEj2mO — Charli Huxley (@ImKnotTheOne) February 9, 2025

The funny thing is, the only people who will ever call the Gulf of Mexico the Gulf of America are MAGA goons. Everyone else on the planet will continue to call the Gulf of Mexico the Gulf of Mexico. https://t.co/vUkyxJkwZK — Miffy (@miffythegamer) February 9, 2025

Noone has stopped calling this place Twitter and you think you can change the Gulf of Mexico . https://t.co/EZq9sslncy — C. Trew (@TrewCourtney) February 9, 2025

At the weekend, Illinois Governor JB Pritzker made an important announcement, taking a leaf out of the book of the President, with a little renaming of his own.

It all seems very official.

“The world’s finest geographers, experts who study the Earth’s natural environment, have concluded a decades-long council and determined that a Great Lake deserves to be named after a great state.” “I’m issuing a proclamation declaring that hereinafter, Lake Michigan shall be known as ‘Lake Illinois.’ The proclamation has been forwarded to Google to ensure the world’s maps reflect this momentous change.”

TikTok gave it the thumbs up.

when he first ran there was something about him I really liked but couldn’t put my finger on it, this is what I liked, he’s a petty Betty, so millennial/gen z for an older gen x, I approve.

Nmarbels

I can’t wait to hear what you have coming with the Mississippi. Are you bringing Iowa into the fold? If you are taking Green Bay, how should we feel about the Packers/Bears rivalry?

Murfette

I’m from the South and had no idea that this was a parody. The 7 yr old girl’s song “There’s a lot going on” popped in my head and I thought man, I’m going to be lost all the time!

Amaris

THIS IS HILARIOUS!! LOVE IT!!

Kellybohn1

Yes, Lake Illinois!!!!! I love his trolling the orange clown.

nomasporquesi11

When he shared it on his Twitter/X account, another cheer went up.

BREAKING: Illinois Governor JB Pritzker says he’s going to: – Rename Lake Michigan to “Lake Illinois.” And – Annex Green Bay Just shows how ridiculous some of this stuff is. pic.twitter.com/DBJ4HQpi9T — Brian Krassenstein (@krassenstein) February 7, 2025

THE GOVERNOR OF MY STATE IS SHITPOSTING ON TWITTER WHAT TIMELINE ARE WE IN https://t.co/Uo4i61KmoY — Floofys (@FloofysTV) February 7, 2025

>"a great lake deserves to be named after a great state"

>renames lake michigan https://t.co/BopRG3D2MY pic.twitter.com/cCZMGuvuqa — Amsg Fhdn (@AmsgFhdn) February 7, 2025

Well done, JB well done pic.twitter.com/Ot4JPqu8JM — Dexter Wright (@Dexter__Wright) February 7, 2025

This is the only midwest I will recognize starting now https://t.co/GidMNKL3cW pic.twitter.com/aaF78eYbjp — Brady (@transit_simp) February 7, 2025

JB is hilarious for trolling Trump. — Art Candee (@ArtCandee) February 7, 2025

Okay this is good! https://t.co/YZQE0dvTej — Epstein client list—the only secure DC document (@lintintin) February 8, 2025

Please invade Ohio, sir. We beg you. — The Rooster (@rooster_ohio) February 7, 2025

Dark Pritzker!! — Lucas Sanders ️ (@LucasSa56947288) February 7, 2025

Place tariffs on Milwaukee until they have no choice but to send Giannis Antetokounmpo to Chicago. Make Bulls Great Again 2025 — Ross Pins (@chisportsross) February 7, 2025

My kind of trolling https://t.co/6KLSWYxYCx — legallyminded (@legallyminded) February 7, 2025

Thank you for rectifying these grave injustices, Governor — John Novakovich (@Workin_Prog) February 7, 2025

This is such an exciting development. We #TrustTheScience and must listen to these geographic scholars. Thank you for taking the lead on this Governor. — Socialists For Pritzker (@PritzkerForPrez) February 7, 2025

If you thought he looked familiar, you may well have seen JB Pritzker when he went viral with this Office-inspired speech.

*Idiot detection formula*….

Pritzker is US Billionaire, businessman & philanthropist…

*Don't miss this Advice* pic.twitter.com/VsCD1sjKzh — Tanzil Gillani (@TanzilGillani) June 21, 2023

