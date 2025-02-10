Even rats can fall foul of a few extra holiday inches – and this one had a narrow squeak

Animals rats

February is still winter, so it’s no real surprise if people are still carrying a little extra fat for warmth – and that’s the excuse I’m sticking to, as was this unfortunate rat after it came a cropper trying to squeeze through a fairly small hole back in February 2019.



The incident happened in Bensheim, in Germany, where volunteer firefighters and animal rescuers were called out on the unusual mission, with one of the team, Michael Sehr, telling the local news outlets –

“She had a lot of winter flab and was stuck fast at her hip – there was no going forward or back.”

Embarrassing …and relatable!

Firefighters propped up the cover so they could give her a little gentle encouragement to shift her arse, and it worked, with Ratty getting back out the way she got in and living to squeak another day.







The moment of triumph!



The little girl who had spotted the distressed animal brought her rescuers a hand-drawn picture as a reward. All together now …Awwww.



You can watch the rescue in full here, if you have five minutes.



Hopefully, she did a little pi-Rat-es before trying that again.

