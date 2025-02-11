Trump’s claim that people are golfing when they’re supposed to be working from home is a self-own visible from space

US donald trump

In an executive order signed on his first day back in office, Donald Trump threw a lit match on federal emplyees having the option to work from home.

He ordered managers to –

“take all necessary steps to terminate remote work arrangements and require employees to return to work in-person at their respective duty stations on a full-time basis.”

So, it was no great surprise to hear that his unvarnished opinion on working from home is a very black and white one – and confidently incorrect.

Trump: "I don't think you can work from a home. Nobody is gonna work from home. They are gonna be going out, they're gonna play tennis, they're gonna play golf, they're gonna do a lot of things. They're not working." pic.twitter.com/aGE2VRqol7 — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) February 11, 2025

“They’re gonna play tennis, they’re gonna play golf. They’re gonna do a lot of th___ They’re not working.”

As any eight-year-old will tell you, you know your own tricks best.

1.

Donald Trump has spent nearly half of his second term at Mar-a-Lago so far. https://t.co/y8PwxNBpiU — No Lie with Brian Tyler Cohen (@NoLieWithBTC) February 11, 2025

2.

the king of projection https://t.co/LGvPMttFLM — John Harwood (@JohnJHarwood) February 11, 2025

3.

Sometimes when I am home working I will sneak out and drive a boat all over Canada. https://t.co/BBiHRtqiyW — Gail Simone (@GailSimone) February 11, 2025

4.

5.

Every accusation by a Republican is a confession https://t.co/qFfUXbX3H0 — vituperativeerb (@vituperativeerb) February 11, 2025

6.

7.

Unaccountable lazy asshole thinks everyone is an unaccountable lazy asshole. https://t.co/nfs02Cqfl6 — James B. Webb (@BrainRage) February 11, 2025

8.

This is what Trump does. This is not what everyone else does. Many people do far more work at home than they would in an office. — Scott (@scott73187192) February 11, 2025

9.

His self awareness is located in a different star system. https://t.co/UYoHtvH3o6 pic.twitter.com/HqUW6lxpN4 — Ashlee (@AvantAshlee) February 11, 2025

10.

Serious question – Why dude always be snitching on himself? https://t.co/HN4ZuzIZEZ — Hasan Kwame Jeffries (@ProfJeffries) February 11, 2025

11.

Trump spends half his work day in a bathrobe tweeting from the toilet. Only dementia patients like Trump believe this immature nonsense. If you can't trust your employees to work from home then they're not good employees. And you are to blame for that. https://t.co/aqaLePPu97 — Matthew Sheffield (@mattsheffield) February 11, 2025

12.

Trump seems to confirm that when he’s in Mar-a-Lago, he’s not working. “I don't think you can work from a home. Nobody is gonna work from home. They are gonna be going out, they're gonna play tennis, they're gonna play golf, they're gonna do a lot of things. They're not… pic.twitter.com/ThBLIQ3pFq — Ed Krassenstein (@EdKrassen) February 11, 2025

13.

So why keep confidential government documents there then? https://t.co/wovyO83ox8 — Mimo Benshi (@MimoBenshe) February 11, 2025

14.

Trump thinks everyone is as lazy as him — Executive Team Coach, speaker and author (@wiley_inc) February 11, 2025

Gene Killian was a little concerned.

I’m definitely doing this work at home thing wrong — Gene Killian (@genethelawyer) February 11, 2025

Source Aaron Rupar Image Wikimedia Commons Screengrab