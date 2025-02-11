US donald trump

Trump’s claim that people are golfing when they’re supposed to be working from home is a self-own visible from space

Oonagh Keating. Updated February 11th, 2025

In an executive order signed on his first day back in office, Donald Trump threw a lit match on federal emplyees having the option to work from home.

He ordered managers to –

“take all necessary steps to terminate remote work arrangements and require employees to return to work in-person at their respective duty stations on a full-time basis.”

So, it was no great surprise to hear that his unvarnished opinion on working from home is a very black and white one – and confidently incorrect.

“They’re gonna play tennis, they’re gonna play golf. They’re gonna do a lot of th___ They’re not working.”

As any eight-year-old will tell you, you know your own tricks best.

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

10.

11.

12.

13.

14.

Gene Killian was a little concerned.

READ MORE

Richard Gere calling Trump ‘a bully and a thug’ in his warning about authoritarianism is today’s must-watch moment

Source Aaron Rupar Image Wikimedia Commons Screengrab