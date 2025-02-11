Richard Gere calling Trump ‘a bully and a thug’ in his warning about authoritarianism is today’s must-watch moment

Celebrity actors

Actor Richard Gere, perhaps most famous for his appearances in such hit films as Pretty Woman, Chicago, and An Officer and a Gentleman, was recently honoured at the Spanish Academy’s Goya Awards night, where he received the International Goya.

A great honor to give the International Goya to Richard Gere.

Congratulations my friend!#Repost @PremiosGoya

・・・

Un momento histórico para los #Goya2025 pic.twitter.com/aMleAqZgxw — Antonio Banderas (@antoniobanderas) February 9, 2025

He addressed the audience with a clearly heartfelt speech, which warned of the rise of authoritarianism, bravely naming Trump as part of that problem.

Richard Gere, "We have a bully and a thug who is President of the United States" "But it's not just in the US, it's everywhere" "I read a really moving letter in the NY Times from a gentleman in Hungary. The slippery slope of how this happens everywhere" "Authoritarianism… pic.twitter.com/uuVv9lVVlC — Farrukh (@implausibleblog) February 9, 2025

The speech attracted the attention of some Trump fans, who – it’s fair to say – did not react with basic kindness.

There were many more people who agreed wholeheartedly with every word of the speech.

1.

We casually throw around the word ‘courageous,’ but in America right now, where no one knows what is going to happen next and so many are already choosing to say nothing, this speech is courageous. pic.twitter.com/M60sbVyG3b — Tim Walker (@ThatTimWalker) February 10, 2025

2.

"Authoritarianism takes us all over" Richard Gere at Goya in Spain. He is right. It isn't only in the US or Hungary though. In many countries. Even in Spain including Catalonia they are turning more and more into 'control freaks'. Control through the back door! They love it! https://t.co/sCFU2YECCn — Frank – Queen of Schengen ‍ #Breturn (@ChillaxBcn) February 9, 2025

3.

I love Richard Gere is trending on Twitter, calling out the bully/thug that is the so-called president. https://t.co/Ib9zLn50Ys — Pensrule (@Pensrule) February 9, 2025

4.

Say whatever you want about him, but he is NOT wrong! https://t.co/MAfYJB2kOu — seekerlin (@lware52) February 9, 2025

5.

important and proper words of Richard Gere: — Der Hofnarr aus den Alpen (@AlpenHofnarr) February 10, 2025

6.

Richard Gere taking a political stand was not on my 2025 bingo card.. https://t.co/BvBrKbQYdV pic.twitter.com/Q6K7v5B92E — Coralaen ✊ (@Moonstone1812) February 10, 2025

7.

8.

That’s the way. Good night and good luck. https://t.co/rctltQ4w78 — Annette Dittert  (@annettedittert) February 9, 2025

9.

10.

Wow!! This whole speech is INCREDIBLE: Richard Gere, "We have a bully and a thug who is President of the United States… But it's not just in the US, it's everywhere" "Authoritarianism takes us all over" "We have to be vigilant. We have to be alert. We have to be energetic.… pic.twitter.com/hjRBavFK1Z — CALL TO ACTIVISM (@CalltoActivism) February 9, 2025

11.

Richard Gere: "We're in a very dark place in America, where we have a bully, a thug, who's the president of the United States." pic.twitter.com/TAYQSvMFqR — Jesus is King (@ProseccoLiquido) February 9, 2025

12.

Well shit, I didn't know Richard Gere was such a standup guy. Well said and I love that he brings up that this is happening globally. America doesn't understand its influence can be good and bad. Anyway, I'm going to watch Pretty Woman later. — The Tea Police (@theteapolice) February 10, 2025

Rach (Lizzy) had a theory.

And this is why the Arts are being decimated by governments. Arts produce thinkers & people willing to speak out! #BravoSir https://t.co/6yG73S3Z30 — Rach (Lizzy) Hynes (@LaRadarina) February 10, 2025

We can’t argue with that.

READ MORE

Michael Heseltine’s warning about the dangerous times we live in is totally on-point and a most important watch

Source Farrukh Image Screengrab, Wikimedia Commons