Richard Gere calling Trump ‘a bully and a thug’ in his warning about authoritarianism is today’s must-watch moment

Oonagh Keating. Updated February 11th, 2025

Actor Richard Gere, perhaps most famous for his appearances in such hit films as Pretty Woman, Chicago, and An Officer and a Gentleman, was recently honoured at the Spanish Academy’s Goya Awards night, where he received the International Goya.

He addressed the audience with a clearly heartfelt speech, which warned of the rise of authoritarianism, bravely naming Trump as part of that problem.

The speech attracted the attention of some Trump fans, who – it’s fair to say – did not react with basic kindness.

@HA_Fernandez No one listens to these Hollywood activists anymore

@craighodgs59986 It wouldn’t surprise me if Gere was on the Epstein list

@prwright55 It's one thing being a Democrat with a bad case of TDS, but morphing into a Bill Clinton lookalike is going a bit far

There were many more people who agreed wholeheartedly with every word of the speech.

Rach (Lizzy) had a theory.

We can’t argue with that.

Source Farrukh Image Screengrab, Wikimedia Commons