TikTokers are hilariously showcasing the not-so-responsible adults they’ve chosen as their emergency contacts

Life relationships

There comes a time in (some of) our adult lives when we think about retiring our parents from the duty of emergency contact and bestowing the duty on someone else important.

These TikTokers are showing off their slightly regrettable choices as a reminder that ‘responsible’ is the operative word in ‘responsible adult’.

This lady can rest easy with her wise descision.

@notselinayang he must’ve done something real bad in his past life to have met me in this one ♬ Clumsy – Fergie

However, this looks a lot more fun.

As TikTok user Xtinaa asked –

Girl you sure he’s not the emergency?

If you were thinking about reviewing your ICE number, maybe you’ll have second thoughts after this.

READ MORE

‘What’s the adult equivalent of learning that Santa Claus doesn’t exist?’ 18 reality-altering realisations

Source TikTok Image Screengrab