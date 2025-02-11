Donald Trump was asked if he sees JD Vance as his successor and it wasn’t just Vance’s jaw that was left on the floor by his hilariously brutal answer

US donald trump JD Vance

It might feel a little early in Donald Trump’s second presidency to start talking about successors but hope springs eternal, right?

So it was that the most extraordinary of American presidents was asked by Fox News’s Bret Baier if he saw his vice president JD Vance as his successor.

And Trump’s answer was hilariously brutal – at least, we think hilarious is the appropriate word.

Baier: Do you view JD Vance as your successor? Trump: No.. pic.twitter.com/tjlbPEQoX5 — Acyn (@Acyn) February 10, 2025

And while it prompted no end of mirth imagining Vance’s response watching this …

Trump knifing his VP in the side not a month into the presidency is objectively funny https://t.co/xz2HMveuSV — Polling USA (@USA_Polling) February 10, 2025

Trump was disgusted by that question – he quickly said NO He has zero respect for JD Vance — Uche (@ubig1) February 10, 2025

Vance has spent the last week throwing his wife and kids under the bus just for Trump to drop the most emphatic "no" I've ever heard https://t.co/0OoNVffCVV — Sam Alberti (@sam_alberti) February 10, 2025

Mike Pence texting JD Vance today https://t.co/i63okiHHP7 pic.twitter.com/C7fr9fb8sX — The Daily Show (@TheDailyShow) February 10, 2025

JD Vance should have known he was hired as the chamber maid. — Denison Barb (@DenisonBarbs) February 10, 2025

… it also got people thinking who Trump is thinking will be running in 2028

for everyone that thinks this is a dig at JD, its not. Its his way of saying, I'm not leaving — Harris Peskin for democracy (@HarrisPeskin) February 10, 2025

Yeah Trump has no intentions of giving up power https://t.co/GuhbP1d6Xr — The okayest poster there is (@ok_post_guy) February 10, 2025

He's saying he's not leaving in 2028. He doesn't need a successor in that scenario. — ChrisO_wiki (@ChrisO_wiki) February 10, 2025

I've seen a lot of people clowning JD for what he said but if you look deeper he's saying it because there won't BE another one. It'll go to his family as a Dictator for Life Do. Not. Forget. This https://t.co/lQdsvYw8bZ — Kyle Garrett (@Mythic__Rogue) February 10, 2025

He has no intention of ever leaving the office. — Bluedog (@HereLiesBlueDog) February 10, 2025

Trump isn't knifing JD. He is leaving the door open to remaining in office beyond his second term. — Snowball (@LeftAnimalFarm) February 11, 2025

At this point surely all bets are off.

