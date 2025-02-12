Donald Trump’s magnificent Freudian slip is the closest he’s come to self-awareness and yet still so very far away

US donald trump

There’s lots going on in Donald Trump world right now – so very much – but through all the madness this six seconds shone through like a beacon.

A beacon entirely shielded from the President’s beady eyes, obviously.

Here he is in the White House talking Hamas when this happened.

Trump: I’ve found that throughout my life, a bully is the weakest person pic.twitter.com/JZZlF534Xd — FactPost (@factpostnews) February 11, 2025

So very close to self-awareness, and yet so very far away, as these people on Twitter were quick to point out.

1.

BREAKING: In a stunning Freudian slip, Donald Trump just admitted that the weakest people in life are bullies. Donald, you should look in the mirror. pic.twitter.com/unogtM2vz3 — Democratic Wins Media (@DemocraticWins) February 11, 2025

2.

He just described himself and his presidency. What does he call trying to take over Canada, Greenland, Panama, Gaza? They are the machinations of a bully. — Anna Baxter (@MsAnnaBaxter) February 11, 2025

3.

That has to be the most self-aware thing that bloated piece of garbage has ever said. — Cristiano (@CristianoDiaz) February 11, 2025

4.

Yes. We’ve seen numerous examples of this pic.twitter.com/t1RlXUiQGg — RiotWomenn (@riotwomennn) February 11, 2025

5.

He just described himself and he didn’t know it. — Joel Demetrius Johnson (he/him) (@JoelJohnson1986) February 11, 2025

6.

Money fails to buy self-awareness. https://t.co/dwg5a6hT3v — Chris Warner (@cwarn89) February 11, 2025

7.

He’s not wrong…. For once… he’s the weakest human on the planet — Lefty (@southpawswaggy) February 11, 2025

8.

…and ask….mirror, mirror on the wall….who’s the vainest , pettiest and most deranged of us all… https://t.co/44zetf22d4 — Midshire #FBPE #GTTO (@Shellyshell2706) February 12, 2025

9.

