US donald trump

Donald Trump’s magnificent Freudian slip is the closest he’s come to self-awareness and yet still so very far away

John Plunkett. Updated February 12th, 2025

There’s lots going on in Donald Trump world right now – so very much – but through all the madness this six seconds shone through like a beacon.

A beacon entirely shielded from the President’s beady eyes, obviously.

Here he is in the White House talking Hamas when this happened.

So very close to self-awareness, and yet so very far away, as these people on Twitter were quick to point out.

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

READ MORE

Donald Trump was asked if he sees JD Vance as his successor and it wasn’t just Vance’s jaw that was left on the floor by his hilariously brutal answer

Source @factpostnews