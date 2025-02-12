This Donald Trump ally announced big plans for their JFK investigation and you’ll be facepalming to the moon and back

US donald trump facepalm JFK

Donald Trump ally Anna Paulina Luna is head of his newdeclassification task force and top of her in-tray, as you might expect, is the assassination of President John F Kennedy all the way back in 1963.

Luna has plenty of ideas following the discovery of 2,400 lost files relating to the assassination, including the suggestion that two shooters were involved.

But the Florida Congresswoman’s most eye-opening idea is to bring in members of the Warren Commission which famously investigated the shooting back in the day.

Rep. Luna appears to suggest that she intends to bring in members of the Warren Commission as part of her JFK investigation pic.twitter.com/9oLjt9rqlJ — Acyn (@Acyn) February 11, 2025

And when we say ‘back in the day’ we really do mean back in the day, because the Warren Commission presented their findings in a report to then then President Johnson in … 1964.

Which looks like it is breaking news to Luna, and these 13 people surely said it best.

