Politics nigel farage

Watch the TUC share Nigel Farage’s voting record with his Clacton constituents and torch their ‘man-of-the-people’ view of him

Oonagh Keating. Updated February 12th, 2025

You don’t have to be obsessed with politics to be aware that Nigel Farage is the MP for Clacton-on-Sea, and that he has refused to hold in-person surgeries there because of a perceived threat from the public – a dereliction of duty he tried to blame on Westminster’s Security Office and the Speaker of the House of Commons.

Shot …

Chaser …

In fact, his main priority seems to be Donald Trump – a man he describes as a friend, yet who seems to have little to no time for him when he’s in the U.S., supposedly representing Clacton on the world stage.

It looks very much as though Farage can’t be bothered doing the job the country pays him to do.

The Trades Union Congress (TUC) visited Clacton to find out what employment policies the ordinary people there would like – or wouldn’t like. It was quite an eye-opener, for them at least.

“I did think he was more for the people and more for human rights than that.”

Axios Jonathan Swan GIFfrom Axios GIFs

And on that bombshell …

The people of Clacton should let their MP know what they want him to vote for. Maybe GB News will have a phone-in or something.

