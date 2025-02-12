Watch the TUC share Nigel Farage’s voting record with his Clacton constituents and torch their ‘man-of-the-people’ view of him

Politics nigel farage

You don’t have to be obsessed with politics to be aware that Nigel Farage is the MP for Clacton-on-Sea, and that he has refused to hold in-person surgeries there because of a perceived threat from the public – a dereliction of duty he tried to blame on Westminster’s Security Office and the Speaker of the House of Commons.

Farage tells @LBC that he has been advised not to hold surgeries in Clacton due to fears over his safety. Farage says he is not allowing the public to "flow through his office with knives" in response to whether he is meeting constituents. — Richard Vaughan (@RichardVaughan1) September 19, 2024

"…the Speaker's Office and Parliament's security team have dismissed his claims, saying they have no recollection of telling Mr Farage that he should not hold in-person surgeries in his constituency."https://t.co/4H1SpCILtP — James O'Brien (@mrjamesob) September 19, 2024

In fact, his main priority seems to be Donald Trump – a man he describes as a friend, yet who seems to have little to no time for him when he’s in the U.S., supposedly representing Clacton on the world stage.

Nigel Farage says his £32,000 all expenses paid trip to visit Trump in the US, courtesy of a multi-million pound Reform UK donor, was in order "to represent Clacton on the world stage" pic.twitter.com/UwPz9dmupE — Adam Bienkov (@AdamBienkov) August 16, 2024

It looks very much as though Farage can’t be bothered doing the job the country pays him to do.

In December, Farage spent 28 hours, or three average working days, earning £27,342 from Cameo. All perfectly legal, of course, but I wonder how many hours he spent working actively for his constituents in Clacton. pic.twitter.com/0ln3JCtnfj — Otto English (@Otto_English) February 11, 2025

Noted that neither Nigel Farage, nor in fact any Reform MP, is currently not in the chamber to debate the Border Security, Asylum and Immigration bill. I understand Clacton's MP is hosting a radio show at 7pm… Which is of course the priority. — Connor Naismith MP (@connor_naismith) February 10, 2025

The Trades Union Congress (TUC) visited Clacton to find out what employment policies the ordinary people there would like – or wouldn’t like. It was quite an eye-opener, for them at least.

We revealed Nigel Farage’s voting record to his constituents in Clacton. They weren’t happy. pic.twitter.com/XAgnST0pWs — Trades Union Congress (@The_TUC) February 10, 2025

“I did think he was more for the people and more for human rights than that.”

And on that bombshell …

1.

Worrying that 1 of the interviewees thought Farage was a defender of human rights Where are people getting their info from ? Uk media instead of treating him as spokesman for farmers or fishermen ask him about his actual position on employment rights for UK workers . https://t.co/DJH5JUNvgl — Tanita Tikaram (@tanita_tikaram) February 10, 2025

2.

Beware of false prophets that promise you the world yet are self serving https://t.co/uMbEFKVGpm — Emily Darlington MP (@emily4MK) February 10, 2025

3.

This is *so* painful to watch https://t.co/8HmvCuHVeA — Arbeitology (@Arbeit_Fish) February 10, 2025

4.

2024: Nigel Farage tells the people of Clacton that he will stand up for their rights, "fighting for those who don't have their own voice" 2025: The TUC interview Clacton voters and point out that Nigel Farage voted against the Employment Rights Bill going through parliament,… pic.twitter.com/JNVnb9s6pX — Farrukh (@implausibleblog) February 10, 2025

5.

Brilliant. This is how it's done. Next, Farage's views on the NHS. Show people relevant clips with his plans. — Dr Saskia Sabelus (@SSabelus) February 10, 2025

6.

lol as if Nigel Farage cares about people in Clacton https://t.co/pB2KWdZXTG — Marcel Graves (@MarcelGraves) February 10, 2025

7.

Man of the people ?? Nope .. People of Clacton find out who Farage & Reform really are … pic.twitter.com/SuRwwxaInE — Paul (@hatearacist) February 11, 2025

8.

Farage’s political underbelly revealed to Clacton folk: Watch their shock as they find he despises working Brits as much as does asylum seekers. Apparently he was working for the bosses all along. Who would have guessed? https://t.co/qnrTHIW6Fw pic.twitter.com/zR54CDUrYC — Peter Kay (@theonlypeterkay) February 11, 2025

9.

Good grief they actually thought Nige was working for the people. — Lou to my friends. the far right (@LouiseScot51918) February 10, 2025

10.

A wake-up call for Clacton residents that their MP (a Mr N Farage) doesn't support their rights at work.

No surprise to many, but clearly a surprise to them. https://t.co/aZKHaCq5q2 — Mathew Hulbert ️ ️‍ (@MathewHulbert) February 11, 2025

11.

"I'll have a word with him" She'd be lucky. — Paul (@PaulOnBooks) February 10, 2025

12.

Why "fuck around and find out" is suddenly popular in America? Because MAGA is starting to realise after voting for Leopards Eating People's Faces Party, leopards would eat their face. Meanwhile in Clacton Nigel Farage supporters find out that ….pic.twitter.com/qjRh46K2lW — Amra Watson (@AmraWatson) February 11, 2025

13.

"I thought he was for human rights and that"

WtF

He just shows they voted for charisma and over due diligence.

The ignorance is sad.

If you voted for the grifter, you voted AGAINST human rights. — Josi using my voice (@Twosidesofacoin) February 11, 2025

14.

ah yes nigel farage commonly known as being a defender for keeping the HRA and workers rights! twat. https://t.co/ozHPJKAawW pic.twitter.com/bPR0LgWFBs — aizea (@aizea44) February 10, 2025

15.

I've heard about a thousand times that they knew what they were voting for https://t.co/h6jjLuOrfE — nick abbot (@NIAbbot) February 10, 2025

The people of Clacton should let their MP know what they want him to vote for. Maybe GB News will have a phone-in or something.

You wouldn't know it from the front pages… but Labour's workers' rights reforms are probably the most popular thing the government is doing. Huge support including 65% of Reform voters – in Clacton, 70% support banning zero hours contracts.https://t.co/ngtST9AjzW https://t.co/f0SGmlX5Ml — Jessica Elgot (@jessicaelgot) February 10, 2025

