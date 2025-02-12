‘What did you only find out about women when you got a girlfriend?’ – 19 people who had their minds blown by a relationship

Life reddit relationships

The opposite sex can be a bit of a mystery, and, just like learning to drive a car, there are some things you can’t gain an understanding of simply by reading a book or watching a YouTube video.

Redditor Past-Ad5731 just posed the following question:

‘What did you only find out about women when you got a girlfriend?’

And lots of people jumped in with things they only found out through practical experience.

1.

‘Skincare. I was a ‘put some water on my face in the morning’ kind of guy. Now she’s got me using sunscreen, moisturiser, hair masks and cleanser. I’m radiant.’

–AngryVegan94

2.

‘You don’t have to give her suggestions and solutions to her problems. She just wants to rant.’

–JaBlue

3.

‘Clothing sizes are all over the place.’

–TDiffRob6876

4.

‘I need to stop cheating on her in her dreams.’

–Deezel999

5.

‘That I should still love them and stay with them forever even if they get turned into a slug/worm/some other kind of creature.’

–Shenari

6.

‘I’ve found out they most of the times there is already a plan of what we will do, I just don’t know it yet.’

–NoPartiesGuy

7.

‘Women don’t usually have pockets… just imposters.’

–East_Ad9968

8.

‘When they wear the towel on the head after the shower the hair is all up in the twisty thing sticking straight up on the top of their head. I discovered this when I tried to joke around and grab the towel by the twist off my gfs head and sent her flying. I felt so bad. And yes, I’m stupid.’

–No_Hat1156

9.

‘My boyfriend didn’t know how tampons worked. I filled a glass with water and explained to him how to use the applicator. When it dropped into the water and expanded, his jaw dropped lol.’

–butterbat666

10.

‘I learned about the constant level of danger they are exposed to and a corresponding vigilance they have to exercise.’

–misha_chu