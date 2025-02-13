13 outrageously entitled dates that will have you glad you’re spending tonight on the sofa, watching TV

Life dating relationships

It’s been a while since we went out on a date – you know, a proper date with someone you were only getting to know particularly well.

And while they haven’t always (rarely) gone to plan, we’ve never ended up on a night out with anyone quite so entitled as any of these 13 dates from hell.

And thank goodness for that.

1. ‘He had a date with destiny, and she ordered the lobster’



2. ‘Guy went on one date with a girl, waited 3 months of no contact before deciding to pick out every insecurity she probably has about herself. Claims SHE hurt his ego, then proceeds to (kind of) ask for a second date’

3. ‘Unsolicited feedback from my sisters date. Spent the whole time talking about how smart he is, and ordered a kids meal at lunch’

4. ‘Six years since that lad tried to invoice me for a shit date’

5. ‘I got this gem in my inbox last night. I’m not even mad, I finally have something worth posting. I should have told him I was on my 4th cookie when I sent my response. (His dating profile is on the left)’

6. ‘Girl on Tinder wants Korean BBQ’

7. ‘She unmatched soon after, so she wasn’t joking …’

