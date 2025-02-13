Life dating relationships

13 outrageously entitled dates that will have you glad you’re spending tonight on the sofa, watching TV

John Plunkett. Updated February 13th, 2025

It’s been a while since we went out on a date – you know, a proper date with someone you were only getting to know particularly well.

And while they haven’t always (rarely) gone to plan, we’ve never ended up on a night out with anyone quite so entitled as any of these 13 dates from hell.

And thank goodness for that.

1. ‘He had a date with destiny, and she ordered the lobster’


(via)

2. ‘Guy went on one date with a girl, waited 3 months of no contact before deciding to pick out every insecurity she probably has about herself. Claims SHE hurt his ego, then proceeds to (kind of) ask for a second date’

(via)

3. ‘Unsolicited feedback from my sisters date. Spent the whole time talking about how smart he is, and ordered a kids meal at lunch’

(via)

4. ‘Six years since that lad tried to invoice me for a shit date’

(via)

5. ‘I got this gem in my inbox last night. I’m not even mad, I finally have something worth posting. I should have told him I was on my 4th cookie when I sent my response. (His dating profile is on the left)’

(via)

6. ‘Girl on Tinder wants Korean BBQ’

(via)

7. ‘She unmatched soon after, so she wasn’t joking …’

(via)

Article Pages: 1 2