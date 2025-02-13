Jane Asher’s quirky fancy-dress craft book was served with a side of embarrassed-looking celebrity models

Celebrity funny

The jury is out on whether the ideas in this book, found back in 2021 by poet Alina Pleskova, would have made brilliant or terrible outfits.

Either way, anyone wearing them would be the centre of attention.

not sure why someone would leave this on the curb, but it’s mine now & i never want to look at another book again in my life pic.twitter.com/YAvyBXZ9d1 — alina pleskova (@nahhhlina) February 9, 2021

The cover gives a clear indication of the wonders within.

To make things even more interesting, some of Jane Asher’s celebrity friends kindly agreed to model the costumes.

1. Actor Martin Shaw as a sandwich

2. Musician and brother of the author, Peter Asher, as a carrot

3. Actor Vernon Smythe as a butterfly

4. Musician Alan Price and actor Jill Townsend as a suit

5. Art collector Wendy Asher – sister-in-law of the author – as a terrifying big top. Is there any other kind?

6. Actor Hayley Mills as a firework …or Hayley’s Comet

7. Something for Valentine’s Day. Can you whip this up by tomorrow?

a seasonal choice pic.twitter.com/On3d2kegrD — alina pleskova (@nahhhlina) February 9, 2021

8. Happily, there’s no special occasion needed for dressing up as the Loch Ness monster.

exotic group costume for your family or polycule pic.twitter.com/wrFfcHsSfu — alina pleskova (@nahhhlina) February 9, 2021

With a treasure like this book, we weren’t surprised to discover that Alina wasn’t the only person talking about it. Over on the anoteonarainynight website, there were a few more gems.