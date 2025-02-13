News Newsnight Ukraine Victoria Derbyshire

Victoria Derbyshire’s takedown of Trump’s counter-terrorism director over Ukraine was magnificently done and had Brits everywhere cheering

John Plunkett. Updated February 13th, 2025

Donald Trump has announced that he and Vladimir Putin are ready to begin negotiations to end the war in Ukraine, something we obviously all want to see happen.

But not at the expense of Ukraine, obviously, although that might be exactly what happens after Trump appeared to suggest that it would be unrealistic for Ukraine to get back the land Russia seized during the invasion, or that Volodymyr Zelensky’s country should join Nato.

Still, hope spring’s eternal (just about, although it’s getting harder by the day).

Which brings us to the BBC’s estimable Victoria Derbyshire who naturally had some tough and entirely legitimate questions for Trump’s recently appointed counter-terrorism director, far-right commentator Sebastian Gorka, on Newsnight on Wednesday.

It’s fair to say she wasn’t taking any nonsense and it was just brilliantly done.

If you’re wondering exactly how it ended up like that, it really is worth watching the interview in full, seven minutes of your day exceptionally well spent.

And here are just a few of the many, many things people were saying about the exchange.

