Victoria Derbyshire’s takedown of Trump’s counter-terrorism director over Ukraine was magnificently done and had Brits everywhere cheering

Donald Trump has announced that he and Vladimir Putin are ready to begin negotiations to end the war in Ukraine, something we obviously all want to see happen.

But not at the expense of Ukraine, obviously, although that might be exactly what happens after Trump appeared to suggest that it would be unrealistic for Ukraine to get back the land Russia seized during the invasion, or that Volodymyr Zelensky’s country should join Nato.

Still, hope spring’s eternal (just about, although it’s getting harder by the day).

Which brings us to the BBC’s estimable Victoria Derbyshire who naturally had some tough and entirely legitimate questions for Trump’s recently appointed counter-terrorism director, far-right commentator Sebastian Gorka, on Newsnight on Wednesday.

It’s fair to say she wasn’t taking any nonsense and it was just brilliantly done.

What a bully and little man shouting like an ignorant twat #Newsnight Shameful Sebastian Gorka! pic.twitter.com/4ZgW0lTl0v — topguntopman (@TopGun_Wani) February 12, 2025

If you’re wondering exactly how it ended up like that, it really is worth watching the interview in full, seven minutes of your day exceptionally well spent.

If you thought journalism was dead at the BBC Watch Victoria Derbyshire’s interview with Sebastian Gorka, Senior Director of Counterterrorism at the White House VD, “Have you just handed victory to President Putin on a plate? It goes downhill from there pic.twitter.com/YkHyR1wJBE — Farrukh (@implausibleblog) February 13, 2025

And here are just a few of the many, many things people were saying about the exchange.

1.

Victoria Derbyshire is an outstanding example of what journalism should be. — Mike Bostock (@Mike_Bostock) February 13, 2025

2.

Did he really say ‘the left and remoaners’? What an arrogant twat. — GG #FBPE (@GonnyGlass) February 13, 2025

3.

Victoria deserves a medal for staying cool with this vile piece of work#Newsnight pic.twitter.com/PoyO4Fm0Id — Anna Williamson (@irisesgirl) February 12, 2025

4.

This guy is the most arrogant cock ive ever heard .. his condescending tone make you want to punch him in the face What a prick — Paul Holley Spain (@PhSpain) February 13, 2025

5.

Well done Victoria Derbyshire. Mr Gorka appears to have a very odd attitude. — Colcestrian (@Colcestrian) February 13, 2025

6.

Whst a deeply arrogant & sinister man, — Mark Stacey (@VintiquesMark) February 13, 2025

7.

Watch the whole interview. Absolute twat. Condescending fails to do justice. @vicderbyshire how did you stay calm? https://t.co/z9xEUPMJy8 — ANDY BROWN (@ANDYDB7) February 12, 2025

8.

What a bully but he couldn’t cope with @vicderbyshire! — SYLVIA SELZER (@SYLVIASELZER) February 13, 2025

9.

She is brilliant. If only there were more like her. — Malcolm Richards (@Malcolm89084708) February 13, 2025

