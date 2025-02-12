The look on Victoria Derbyshire’s face when this Trump ally refused to answer the question was simply magnificent

Videos donald trump Newsnight Victoria Derbyshire

As regular readers – what do you mean you’re not a regular reader – will already know, we are big fans of the BBC’s estimable Victoria Derbyshire and she frankly can’t get the flagship Sunday morning politics slot soon enough.

And this is just one of the many reasons why.

It’s Derbyshire talking to a national security and foreign policy expert and one-time and former deputy national security advisor to none other than Donald Trump himself.

The Newsnight presenter had a question about Trump’s plans for Gaza and what happened next was simply magnificent.

Victoria Derbyshire: “How would you – how would President Trump – get the Palestinians out of the Gaza Strip?” Victoria Coates (Heritage Foundation): “How would *you* get them out of the Gaza Strip?” #Newsnight pic.twitter.com/3cbeJNNJiC — David (@Zero_4) February 11, 2025

Inject it into our veins!

And just in case you were wondering how Derbyshire ended up where she did, have a watch of a long clip of the interview. Absolute extraordinary patience on display here!

“How would President Trump go about forcing some of those millions of Palestinians into Egypt and Jordan?”@vicderbyshire challenges Victoria Coates, Trump’s Deputy National Security Advisor 2019-20, on the President doubling down on plans to take control of Gaza.#Newsnight pic.twitter.com/PmyAxVilwY — BBC Newsnight (@BBCNewsnight) February 11, 2025

And here are just a few of the many comments it prompted.

1.

That Derbyshire reaction to a fool's reply is one for the ages. — Amjad Khan (@SmartCircleComm) February 11, 2025

2.

3.

That’s the most moronic answer I’ve seen in a while and I’ve been watching Trump interviews. — Spencer Cookie (@crowmogh) February 12, 2025

4.

Ms Coates looks as if she's about to explode. What a moron she is. — ElRoding (@el_roding) February 12, 2025

5.

The sort of answer that a petulant 13 year old might give. Ridiculous. — Marie (@MarieLomas2) February 11, 2025

6.

Victoria’s eyes, directly after the moron asks HER the question shows disbelieving restraint. — David Charles (@actordavidc) February 12, 2025

7.

To conclude …

Victoria is pure class — EmaLou (@Ema__Lou) February 11, 2025

And also.

Absolutely love @vicderbyshire. She deserves a raise having to ridiculous people like this American woman. The eye roll was #Newsnight @BBCNewsnight #DameVictoriaDerbyshire pic.twitter.com/zGHLSvzzuA — Paul (@PGUK78) February 11, 2025

Last word to @vicderbyshire.

I asked Victoria Coates from the US Heritage Foundation think tank *how* President Trump wld go about getting Palestinians out of the Gaza Strip. She then asked me: ‘ how would YOU do it?’ https://t.co/zymitnT2r9 — Victoria Derbyshire (@vicderbyshire) February 12, 2025

READ MORE

This Donald Trump ally announced big plans for their JFK investigation and you’ll be facepalming to the moon and back

Source @BBCNewsnight H/T @Zero_4