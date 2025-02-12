Videos donald trump Newsnight Victoria Derbyshire

The look on Victoria Derbyshire’s face when this Trump ally refused to answer the question was simply magnificent

John Plunkett. Updated February 12th, 2025

As regular readers – what do you mean you’re not a regular reader – will already know, we are big fans of the BBC’s estimable Victoria Derbyshire and she frankly can’t get the flagship Sunday morning politics slot soon enough.

And this is just one of the many reasons why.

It’s Derbyshire talking to a national security and foreign policy expert and one-time and former deputy national security advisor to none other than Donald Trump himself.

The Newsnight presenter had a question about Trump’s plans for Gaza and what happened next was simply magnificent.

Inject it into our veins!

And just in case you were wondering how Derbyshire ended up where she did, have a watch of a long clip of the interview. Absolute extraordinary patience on display here!

And here are just a few of the many comments it prompted.

To conclude …

And also.

Last word to @vicderbyshire.

Source @BBCNewsnight H/T @Zero_4