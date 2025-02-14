John Oliver came back to the Daily Show to gloat about the U.S. embracing monarchy again, and it’s funny because it’s true

US the daily show

It’s more than 10 years since British comedian John Oliver left the Daily Show, but the host of Last Week Tonight with John Oliver made a special trip back to roast the U.S., alongside his old boss, Jon Stewart.

It’s well worth sticking with every second of the five-minute-plus bit.

People were here for it.

Petition for Jon Stewart and John Oliver to Run for President and Vice President in 2028—Assuming U.S. Elections Continue.

HK

The US isn’t turning into a British-like empire, more like a North Korean like state,that will have no real friends or allies and a leadership structure that doesn’t necessarily pass down to the older.

Jedi

Well, I can’t speak for all of Europe, but the self awareness is highly appreciated.

MoPolis

Omg…..we’ve become our parents.

StressedGemi

We’re laughing but …. It’s getting dire.

Malissa

It got an equally good reception when it turned up on Twitter.

1.

2.

Johnny Showbiz telling it like it is! https://t.co/JIZroLI3UN — Andy (フラケ) (@_happycactus) February 11, 2025

3.

The Daily Show always delivers. https://t.co/tVHYA1q0c5 — Eric Bigelow (@elb612) February 11, 2025

4.

Hmm…why we need humor to temper this daily insanity is not a good thing, but bless them for doing it. https://t.co/8aBeBkaX0g — Michael Marks (@MMarksBD) February 11, 2025

5.

6.

The fact I managed to go to the episode where John Oliver shows up for fun. Couldn’t have worked out better https://t.co/jW71WSRtBb — Jordan Deeb (@Jordan_Deeb) February 11, 2025

7.

The boys are back https://t.co/MYPLO2SPrO — Carly Evans (@CarlysHandle) February 11, 2025

8.

Brilliant . The Daily Show at its best. https://t.co/KEjrHRqEf1 — ToniChanakas (@tonichanakas) February 11, 2025

9.

Haha… great bit …wait, America really is becoming a Monarchy! https://t.co/Yt5S1fGfeP — Eric (@ESmith311) February 12, 2025

10.

11.

Rest assured Monarchy still sucks — Dr Matt Prescott (@mattprescott) February 12, 2025

It had to be done.

In honor of John Oliver’s bit on the daily show: “You’ll Be Back.” https://t.co/xzH8QjXoF8 pic.twitter.com/3zP8nAc9Sr — Zane Sloan (@zanesloanbc) February 11, 2025

READ MORE

The Daily Show’s rundown of the awkward seating arrangements at President Carter’s funeral was hilariously brutal

Source The Daily Show Image Screengrab, Screengrab