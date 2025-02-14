US the daily show

John Oliver came back to the Daily Show to gloat about the U.S. embracing monarchy again, and it’s funny because it’s true

Oonagh Keating. Updated February 14th, 2025

It’s more than 10 years since British comedian John Oliver left the Daily Show, but the host of Last Week Tonight with John Oliver made a special trip back to roast the U.S., alongside his old boss, Jon Stewart.

It’s well worth sticking with every second of the five-minute-plus bit.

@thedailyshow The prodigal son John Oliver returns to welcome Jon Stewart and America to its monarchy era #DailyShow #JohnOliver #Trump #monarchy ♬ original sound – The Daily Show

People were here for it.

Petition for Jon Stewart and John Oliver to Run for President and Vice President in 2028—Assuming U.S. Elections Continue.
The US isn’t turning into a British-like empire, more like a North Korean like state,that will have no real friends or allies and a leadership structure that doesn’t necessarily pass down to the older.
Well, I can’t speak for all of Europe, but the self awareness is highly appreciated.
Omg…..we’ve become our parents.
We’re laughing but …. It’s getting dire.
It got an equally good reception when it turned up on Twitter.

It had to be done.

