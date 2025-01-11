The Daily Show’s rundown of the awkward seating arrangements at President Carter’s funeral was hilariously brutal

Entertainment donald trump

While the words of respect and admiration quite rightly focused on the late President Jimmy Carter, the presence of President-elect Donald Trump brought a tinge of the circus to proceedings.

President Biden’s warning against abuse of power, coupled with the camera operator’s pan to Trump, caught the attention of the internet, as did George W. Bush‘s blatant snub of the incoming President.

The Daily Show’s Desi Lydic explained just how awkward it was for Trump to be in the company of many other attendees at the funeral, and her annotations are some of the clearest political commentary any of us have experienced in months – if not longer.

‘It’s a seating chart so awkward, it probably had them asking, “If there was any extra room in that coffin?”

TikTok users were very much here for it.

1.

I wanna know if there’s a private “ex-president’s” chat and somehow they drew straws on who had to sit next to DJT and Barack lost. Poor guy, he took one for the team.

minisiren

2.

Wow this diagram is amazing.

Laura TC

3.

The only thing I can think of when I see that interaction is the scene in Anchorman where they are rolling credits but sitting there insulting each other.

mamadragon917

4.

Your diagram is not only hilarious, it’s spot on!

Nancy

5.

*chef kiss* to the seating chart.

SERENA_GABRIELLA

6.

This was top notch commentary.

Chaz W

7.

So funny.

Mary

8.

Cracking me up second time watching.

Eve

9.

Outstanding analysis.

harrellpedigo

10.

And you can’t make this up.

Mavis

11.

This tell-all is iconically dynamic.

Meg

12.

I have hollered …

beachelbelldavis

OhmCo asked a key question.

Where’s that lip reading lady?

We’d go pay-per-view for that version.

READ MORE

The Daily Show’s Jon Stewart hilariously panned Trump over his famously bad grasp of history – and it’s one for the ages

Source The Daily Show Image Screengrab