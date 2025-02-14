Julia Hartley-Brewer just brutally owned Richard Tice over his Ukraine ‘surrender’ and it’s an absolutely magnificent watch

Politics Julia Hartley-Brewer Richard tice Ukraine

As you will have read about elsewhere, Donald Trump has unilaterally begun negotiations with Vladimir Putin to end the war with Ukraine.

And he already appears to have said that Russia won’t have to give up any of the territory it has illegally occupied in three years of terrible bloody fighting and beyond. So much for the ‘art of the deal’.

European leaders expressed their dismay at the suggestion, including Emmanuel Macron who labelled it a ‘capituation’.

But Reform UK deputy leader Richard Tice is all fine with it, and went on his mouthpiece of choice, Talk TV, to tell everyone about it.

And we’re very glad he did because he came up against Julia Hartley-Brewer who was in no mood for his nonsense, and he brutally owned him so hard it hurt.

Julia Hartley-Brewer clashes with Reform UK’s Richard Tice as Donald Trump and Vladimir Putin begin talks to end the war in Ukraine.@JuliaHB1: “Which part of Britain would you give away?” Richard: “None at all.” Julia: “So it’s okay to give away a bit of Ukraine?” pic.twitter.com/EF9DDcJHb2 — Talk (@TalkTV) February 13, 2025

An absolutely magnificent watch! (And, fair play, we never thought we’d say that about JHB. Neither did many of these people …)

1.

I never thought I would write this, but watch Julia Hartley-Brewer absolutely shred Richard Tice over Ukraine. pic.twitter.com/KjQJUz5Xfg — Haggis_UK (@Haggis_UK) February 13, 2025

2.

I would greatly struggle to get along with @JuliaHB1, however, credit where credit is due to her for exposing what we’ve all known all along – Reform and its leadership just do not care. pic.twitter.com/pKSy4tzUPB — Bearly Politics (@i_iratus) February 13, 2025

3.

“Which part of Britain would you give away to Putin?” Julia Hartley-Brewer is bloody brilliant. @JuliaHB1pic.twitter.com/1r9agRh10O — Bella Wallersteiner (@BellaWallerstei) February 13, 2025

4.

I actually had no idea who she is but she has absolutely cooked that dude — Ab (@Adbondlahor) February 13, 2025

5.

Wow. Hats off to JHB. She absolutely *ruins* arch gobshite Tice here. pic.twitter.com/0QfEXwygxA — Oliver Stirling (@OWS1892) February 13, 2025

6.