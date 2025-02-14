Politics Julia Hartley-Brewer Richard tice Ukraine

Julia Hartley-Brewer just brutally owned Richard Tice over his Ukraine ‘surrender’ and it’s an absolutely magnificent watch

John Plunkett. Updated February 14th, 2025

As you will have read about elsewhere, Donald Trump has unilaterally begun negotiations with Vladimir Putin to end the war with Ukraine.

And he already appears to have said that Russia won’t have to give up any of the territory it has illegally occupied in three years of terrible bloody fighting and beyond. So much for the ‘art of the deal’.

European leaders expressed their dismay at the suggestion, including Emmanuel Macron who labelled it a ‘capituation’.

But Reform UK deputy leader Richard Tice is all fine with it, and went on his mouthpiece of choice, Talk TV, to tell everyone about it.

And we’re very glad he did because he came up against Julia Hartley-Brewer who was in no mood for his nonsense, and he brutally owned him so hard it hurt.

An absolutely magnificent watch! (And, fair play, we never thought we’d say that about JHB. Neither did many of these people …)

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

Article Pages: 1 2