Our 25 Favourite Funny Tweets of the Week

Twitter tweets of the week

It’s Friday, at the time of writing, and it’s St. Valentine’s Day – or Cheap Chocolate Eve, as it could also be described.

We’ve taken time out from wondering why we didn’t get any cards, and trying to guess which country Donald Trump will try to colonise next week to gather some funny posts from the past seven days on Twitter.

We hope you enjoy them.

1.

Getting desperate for new signings aren’t they? pic.twitter.com/eeaNbDP7YN — Florence Lox (@floboflo) February 11, 2025

2.

My toxic trait is treating my glasses like they’re not the most expensive thing I wear everyday. — Ousa Medusa (@MedusaOusa) February 8, 2025

3.

“This goes off today”

“Put it in the freezer then”

“Yeah okay” And they never saw it again. — VeryBritishProblems (@SoVeryBritish) February 9, 2025

4.

5.

Jump to Recipe is the closest thing we have to teleportation — meghan (@deloisivete) February 11, 2025

6.

"I'm so sorry! They're not usually like this!" I say to my guest who just got to my house as my dogs behave exactly how they always do. — Eli McCann (@EliMcCann) February 13, 2025

7.

Stages of plant ownership:

1. I'm going to take such good care of you.

2. Oh no. — Aura ✨ (@auraonx) February 12, 2025

8.

Britains answer to Kendrick vs Drake is when Joey Barton had to pay damages for calling Jeremy Vine a bike nonce. — Rhys James (@rhysjamesy) February 13, 2025

9.

Back in my day there was so much toilet paper and so much eggs that we gathered at night and threw them at the houses of our enemies. — Witch (@Space_Bunzzz) February 8, 2025

10.

I’d like to see a 20% tariff on the american pronunciation of aluminium — remand chic (@our_jesse) February 10, 2025

11.

“go to hell” is basic. “i hope your favourite band releases an album with a generative AI cover” is terrifying. it’s possible — mount bellyache (@mountbellyache) February 12, 2025

12.