Donald Trump’s attempt to own China on tariffs fell at the first hurdle and it’s a hall of fame schoolboy error
Time now to return to the White House – we know, we know – where Donald Trump has been indulging in his second favourite thing after Diet Coke. He’s been talking tariffs again!
Specifically, tariffs on China which has understandably not reacted overly enthusiastically to Trump’s latest ‘Make America Great Again’ – AKA ‘Send the World Plunging into Global Reccession’ – wheeze.
So here’s Trump demonstrating to the world his ‘Art of the Deal’ credentials and they are just as impressive as you’d imagine they’d be.
Trump: China… I don’t even know that they’re a member of BRICS pic.twitter.com/937VDsVw4V
— Acyn (@Acyn) February 14, 2025
Now that’s what you call falling at the first hurdle, surely.
Someone should ask him what the C stands for. https://t.co/JSMZDbKqeW
— Brian Tyler Cohen (@briantylercohen) February 14, 2025
Trump on China: “I don’t even know that they’re a member of BRICS.”
(China has been a BRICS member since its founding in 2006—the “C” in BRICS literally stands for China.)pic.twitter.com/9bpbnaNXmP
— Republicans against Trump (@RpsAgainstTrump) February 14, 2025
He’ll be shocked when he finds out Russia is. https://t.co/e6EdZSRqbl
— XSovietNews (@XSovietNews) February 14, 2025
What an embarrassment my god.
Apply the Biden standard. If Biden told a press pool he didn’t know whether or not China was a member of BRICS, what would Tim Pool/FOX News/Joe Rogan have said? https://t.co/kA35TFdoKx
— Hutch (@hutchinson) February 14, 2025
Donald Trump, “The BRICS nations.. I don’t even know if China is a member of BRICS”
Brazil
Russia
India
China
South Africa
— Farrukh (@implausibleblog) February 14, 2025
Still, we have long known just how much of an expert Donald Trump is on BRICS. Remember this from a few weeks back?
Trump: They are brics nation, Spain? Do you know what a brics nation is? You will figure it out. pic.twitter.com/APkdaw1D9f
— Acyn (@Acyn) January 21, 2025
In one word …
yikes https://t.co/SAYnwQsTzx
— MeidasTouch (@MeidasTouch) February 14, 2025
