Donald Trump’s attempt to own China on tariffs fell at the first hurdle and it’s a hall of fame schoolboy error

US donald trump tariffs

Time now to return to the White House – we know, we know – where Donald Trump has been indulging in his second favourite thing after Diet Coke. He’s been talking tariffs again!

Specifically, tariffs on China which has understandably not reacted overly enthusiastically to Trump’s latest ‘Make America Great Again’ – AKA ‘Send the World Plunging into Global Reccession’ – wheeze.

So here’s Trump demonstrating to the world his ‘Art of the Deal’ credentials and they are just as impressive as you’d imagine they’d be.

Trump: China… I don’t even know that they’re a member of BRICS pic.twitter.com/937VDsVw4V — Acyn (@Acyn) February 14, 2025

Now that’s what you call falling at the first hurdle, surely.

Someone should ask him what the C stands for. https://t.co/JSMZDbKqeW — Brian Tyler Cohen (@briantylercohen) February 14, 2025

Trump on China: “I don’t even know that they’re a member of BRICS.” (China has been a BRICS member since its founding in 2006—the “C” in BRICS literally stands for China.)pic.twitter.com/9bpbnaNXmP — Republicans against Trump (@RpsAgainstTrump) February 14, 2025

He’ll be shocked when he finds out Russia is. https://t.co/e6EdZSRqbl — XSovietNews (@XSovietNews) February 14, 2025

What an embarrassment my god. Apply the Biden standard. If Biden told a press pool he didn’t know whether or not China was a member of BRICS, what would Tim Pool/FOX News/Joe Rogan have said? https://t.co/kA35TFdoKx — Hutch (@hutchinson) February 14, 2025

Donald Trump, “The BRICS nations.. I don’t even know if China is a member of BRICS” Brazil

Russia

India

China

South Africa pic.twitter.com/yAY3jdApxV — Farrukh (@implausibleblog) February 14, 2025

Still, we have long known just how much of an expert Donald Trump is on BRICS. Remember this from a few weeks back?

Trump: They are brics nation, Spain? Do you know what a brics nation is? You will figure it out. pic.twitter.com/APkdaw1D9f — Acyn (@Acyn) January 21, 2025

In one word …

READ MORE

Donald Trump is having English translated into English and it’s surely the funniest facepalm you’ll watch this week

Source @Acyn/status