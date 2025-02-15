US donald trump tariffs

Donald Trump’s attempt to own China on tariffs fell at the first hurdle and it’s a hall of fame schoolboy error

John Plunkett. Updated February 15th, 2025

Time now to return to the White House – we know, we know – where Donald Trump has been indulging in his second favourite thing after Diet Coke. He’s been talking tariffs again!

Specifically, tariffs on China which has understandably not reacted overly enthusiastically to Trump’s latest ‘Make America Great Again’ – AKA ‘Send the World Plunging into Global Reccession’ – wheeze.

So here’s Trump demonstrating to the world his ‘Art of the Deal’ credentials and they are just as impressive as you’d imagine they’d be.

Now that’s what you call falling at the first hurdle, surely.

Still, we have long known just how much of an expert Donald Trump is on BRICS. Remember this from a few weeks back?

In one word …

