‘What’s an adult problem that nobody prepared you for?’ 17 grown-up gripes

When you’re a kid, life doesn’t always feel like a bed of roses. Everyone tells you what to do, there’s all that homework, and you’re not tall enough to go on the good rides at the theme park.

On the other hand, somebody else makes your dinner, does the laundry, and gets you a dog if you go on about it for long enough.

The wonderful Science girl – @gunsnrosesgirl3 – was more concerned with the downsides of being an adult. Specifically the aspects of adulthood that have come as a nasty surprise.

What's an adult problem nobody prepared you for? — Science girl (@gunsnrosesgirl3) February 16, 2025

There were a lot of excellent suggestions.

That I would get excited over the weirdest things. I got excited once when asparagus was on sale. True story. — Stephanie J. A. ✝️ (@InWyoVeritas) February 16, 2025

Looking after older parents/loved ones when they lose their independence. — DamnThatsInteresting (@DamnThatsInter) February 16, 2025

Having to be productive on a weekend. https://t.co/OP8tvsShcE — MkhizeKhulekani (@KingKhura) February 16, 2025

It’s hard to figure out what to eat for dinner every day https://t.co/fuDFxM3ZC6 — xყ ᥫ᭡. (@codename_xyaire) February 16, 2025

No one prepared me for the part of adulthood where you have to do laundry until you die. — LaughBreak || Dad Jokes ‘N More (@MediocreJoker85) February 16, 2025

The fact that every day, something new on your body just randomly hurts. — Bitcoin Alien (@BitcoinAlian) February 16, 2025

One of the biggest adulting shocks: Most of us were never taught personal finance. Budgeting, saving, investing, managing debt—crucial skills for life, yet absent from most classrooms. We learn the hard way, but it doesn’t have to be that way. — Grateful Rise (@GratefulRise) February 16, 2025

The fact that nobody actually grows up. — Joel Shepherd Author (@ShepJoel) February 16, 2025

