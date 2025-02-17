There are words for how bad this Meta Horizon Worlds ad looks, but we’re not allowed to use them
Meta’s Horizon Worlds has been a laughing stock from Day One. The VR Game, touted by Mark Zuckerberg as the place to be has displayed spectacularly poor standards of animation, lacking legs for a large portion of its early incarnation.
The day after St. Valentine’s Day – Singles Awareness Day (as well as Cheap Valentine’s Chocolates day) – Meta Horizon decided to mark the occasion with some footage from Horizon Worlds.
Prepare to not be blown away.
They added –
“Happy Singles Awareness Day from #MetaHorizon Join our support group for those who are flying solo on this ‘special’ day. Watch as we commiserate, console, and celebrate being single! #SinglesAwarenessDay #SingleAndLovingIt #NoPlusOneNeeded”
It was less the wording than the lacklustre scenario and the quality of the visuals – or lack of quality of the visuals – that caught people’s attention.
The characters didn’t exactly win friends and influence people, either.
I just listened to the audio and …
Genuine question. Does Mark Zuckerberg know what an advertisement is?
— Django Wexler (@djangowexler.bsky.social) February 17, 2025 at 3:14 AM
These comments form the review the ad deserves.
1.
This is Meta’s brand new ad for Horizon Worlds. Not sure how I’m supposed to feel about it.
— Nathie (@nathievr.bsky.social) February 16, 2025 at 4:33 PM
2.
They got every Horizon Worlds user in one room to film this
— Melo (@letitmelo.bsky.social) February 17, 2025 at 12:29 AM
3.
Lol
— Gore Vidal Sassoon (@jimmyjazz1968.bsky.social) February 17, 2025 at 4:30 AM
4.
"Let's kick things off by discussing why our hands disappear into our legs."
— ItIsStevenRhodes (@400footghost.bsky.social) February 17, 2025 at 9:35 AM
5.
meta has spent $80 billion on VR
— Luke Plunkett (@lukeplunkett.com) February 16, 2025 at 11:10 PM
6.
you spend the equivalent of the entire government budget of a small country and get…. this
— state song thread guy (@statesongxprt.bsky.social) February 17, 2025 at 8:21 AM
7.
Me: "Hello. I would like to look worse and more awkward than I do in real life please."
People at Meta: "Have you tired 'Horizon Worlds' from Meta?!"
— Jess (@mirrorman.bsky.social) February 16, 2025 at 9:55 PM
8.
that Horizon Worlds ad going around is precisely the kind of creative work I'd put out for a product if my goal was to convince investors that VR was a bad idea in hopes you could slash it off entirely ahead of previous forward facing commitments
that or it's employees rebelling within FB
— caylen (@caylen.bsky.social) February 17, 2025 at 5:12 AM
9.
Horizon Zero Dollars
— CHOAM Nomsky (@thielman.bsky.social) February 17, 2025 at 1:02 AM