There are words for how bad this Meta Horizon Worlds ad looks, but we’re not allowed to use them

Meta’s Horizon Worlds has been a laughing stock from Day One. The VR Game, touted by Mark Zuckerberg as the place to be has displayed spectacularly poor standards of animation, lacking legs for a large portion of its early incarnation.

The day after St. Valentine’s Day – Singles Awareness Day (as well as Cheap Valentine’s Chocolates day) – Meta Horizon decided to mark the occasion with some footage from Horizon Worlds.

Prepare to not be blown away.

They added –

“Happy Singles Awareness Day from #MetaHorizon Join our support group for those who are flying solo on this ‘special’ day. Watch as we commiserate, console, and celebrate being single! #SinglesAwarenessDay #SingleAndLovingIt #NoPlusOneNeeded”

It was less the wording than the lacklustre scenario and the quality of the visuals – or lack of quality of the visuals – that caught people’s attention.

The characters didn’t exactly win friends and influence people, either.

These comments form the review the ad deserves.

you spend the equivalent of the entire government budget of a small country and get…. this — state song thread guy (@statesongxprt.bsky.social) February 17, 2025 at 8:21 AM

Me: "Hello. I would like to look worse and more awkward than I do in real life please." People at Meta: "Have you tired 'Horizon Worlds' from Meta?!" — Jess (@mirrorman.bsky.social) February 16, 2025 at 9:55 PM

that Horizon Worlds ad going around is precisely the kind of creative work I'd put out for a product if my goal was to convince investors that VR was a bad idea in hopes you could slash it off entirely ahead of previous forward facing commitments that or it's employees rebelling within FB — caylen (@caylen.bsky.social) February 17, 2025 at 5:12 AM

