It’s 2025 and they’re still pointlessly gendering products. 18 brain-breaking examples

Life gender

It’s 2025 and toy shops are still selling blue “boys’ toys” and pink “girls’ toys”, women’s deodorants decorated with butterflies, and men’s in Army Green.

What’s wrong with just selling toys and deodorant for any gender to use if they fancy it?

The r/pointlesslygendered subreddit is full of examples of things that have been, well, pointlessly gendered, and these are some of the most outrageous examples.

1. How do you sex a dragon?

Via

2. Must be all those manly wires

Via

3. Alright, Ladies, you can have tools, as long as they’re a pretty colour

Via

4. “Put that scalpel down, Kate, and pick out some lipstick”

Via

5. D’you know what else can go in a man’s stomach? Chocolates!

Via

6. Presumably, men are praying for four more minutes free

Via

7. Mittens …for boys. Girl hands must be different.

Via

8. Men’s soap – because women’s soap would make them grow breasts. Probably.

Via

9. Spot the difference

Via