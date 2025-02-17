Life gender

It’s 2025 and they’re still pointlessly gendering products. 18 brain-breaking examples

Poke Staff. Updated February 17th, 2025

It’s 2025 and toy shops are still selling blue “boys’ toys” and pink “girls’ toys”, women’s deodorants decorated with butterflies, and men’s in Army Green.

What’s wrong with just selling toys and deodorant for any gender to use if they fancy it?

The r/pointlesslygendered subreddit is full of examples of things that have been, well, pointlessly gendered, and these are some of the most outrageous examples.

1. How do you sex a dragon?

Two biro drawings of dragons. A streamlined one labelled female, and one with more scales around its face, labelled male.

2. Must be all those manly wires

3. Alright, Ladies, you can have tools, as long as they’re a pretty colour

4. “Put that scalpel down, Kate, and pick out some lipstick”

5. D’you know what else can go in a man’s stomach? Chocolates!

6. Presumably, men are praying for four more minutes free

7. Mittens …for boys. Girl hands must be different.

Woollen gloves, labelled .mittens for boys'

8. Men’s soap – because women’s soap would make them grow breasts. Probably.

9. Spot the difference

