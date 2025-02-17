Michael Barrymore isn’t the only TikTok user airing double standards, and it’s all a bit too relatable
You know how it’s totally different when you’re having a raucous night out with friends than when there are other people doing it? That’s the basic premise of this self-aware TikTok trend, set to StaySolidRocky’s hit Party Girl, which everyone is jumping on to air their own double standards.
You might recognise this first one.
@themichaelbarrymore Ew #michaelbarrymore ♬ som original –
TikTok users weighed in.
Always forgetting it isn’t “normal” when I’m out gardening.
shazkatt
We partake and we don’t judge Mr B.
juggling
No because when people give you dirty looks it’s the worst.
Anya
There were plenty more with similar sentiments.
@specificallyketchup
Got my girls back
@mandybouyyyy
@fuzsgdsfey2
@thevietsisterss looks ugly on you anyways #sisterhood #lipsync #relatable ♬ som original –
And finally …
@only1aliya saw ts on my fyp it was too real #notfunny #men #joking #real ♬ som original –
Do they have a point? Maybe.
Source TikTok Image Screengrab