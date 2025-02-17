Michael Barrymore isn’t the only TikTok user airing double standards, and it’s all a bit too relatable

Social Media TikTok

You know how it’s totally different when you’re having a raucous night out with friends than when there are other people doing it? That’s the basic premise of this self-aware TikTok trend, set to StaySolidRocky’s hit Party Girl, which everyone is jumping on to air their own double standards.

You might recognise this first one.

TikTok users weighed in.

Always forgetting it isn’t “normal” when I’m out gardening.

shazkatt

We partake and we don’t judge Mr B.

juggling

No because when people give you dirty looks it’s the worst.

Anya

There were plenty more with similar sentiments.

And finally …

Do they have a point? Maybe.

Source TikTok Image Screengrab