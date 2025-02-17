It’s Random Acts of Kindness Day – 15 heart-warming good deeds and ways you can get involved today (or any day)

Life heartwarming

This Random Acts of Kindness Day, Twitter/X has been lit up with posts spreading the message of goodwill to all.

Some charities, companies and individuals have been showing off what they have been doing (look out for corporate freebies today!)

Here are just a few of the most uplifting posts today.

We've topped up the Little Free Library for #RandomActsOfKindness Day.

Pop along and choose a free book or 2. Or 3 or 4

The children's books were donated by Smiles for Miles, thanks.

PS It's not really snowing today, though it does feel cold enough to. Can you smell snow? pic.twitter.com/aFiGTe7pTd — Banks Avenue Little Free Library (@AvenueFree) February 17, 2025

Did you happen to pass through Manchester Victoria this morning? If so, you might have been lucky enough to bag yourself a @northernassist freebie or two… #RandomActsOfKindness pic.twitter.com/mc8bFH49NI — Matt Harrison (@ntmatt) February 17, 2025

Happy Random Acts of Kindness Day ❤️ Come along with us as we surprise some of our wonderful colleagues at St Annes with a mid-shift pick-me-up! What will you be doing to celebrate? ☺️#RandomActsOfKindnessDay pic.twitter.com/QnStCKJwWW — Booths Supermarket (@BoothsCountry) February 17, 2025

Want to brighten someone’s day? We're celebrating #RandomActsofKindnessDay by giving away FREE coach tickets. Just follow us and tag your travel buddy to tell us where you'd love to go together T&Cs: https://t.co/wx9R0ftLH2 pic.twitter.com/YxpIGrBH1T — National Express (@nationalexpress) February 17, 2025

Let’s spread the travel love on #RandomActsOfKindness day! ✨ Give a virtual high five to our holiday heroes, and tag the person who makes your trip 10x better Who knows, we might do our own #RandomActsOfKindness on this post

#TagYourHero — easyJet holidays (@easyJetholidays) February 17, 2025

Fancy a shopping trip? We give back to our customers all year with #UtilitaExtra, but for #RandomActsOfKindnessDay let's go bigger…#WIN 1 of 6 £50 Lifestyle Ultimate Gift Cards! To enter:

✅ Follow @UtilitaEnergy.

❤️ Drop a like.

️ RT with the shop you'd visit first. pic.twitter.com/CfSupONsXx — Utilita (@UtilitaEnergy) February 17, 2025

Even the Lionesses are setting a good example.