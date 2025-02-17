Life heartwarming

It’s Random Acts of Kindness Day – 15 heart-warming good deeds and ways you can get involved today (or any day)

Poppy Dykes. Updated February 17th, 2025

This Random Acts of Kindness Day, Twitter/X has been lit up with posts spreading the message of goodwill to all.

Some charities, companies and individuals have been showing off what they have been doing (look out for corporate freebies today!)

Here are just a few of the most uplifting posts today.

Even the Lionesses are setting a good example.

Article Pages: 1 2