Garron Noone’s reaction to the suggestion of Ireland getting its own time zone was a hilariously sweary delight

In an ideal world, we’d get singer, comedian and TikTok star Garron Noone to explain the news to us. Everything is better once it’s been through the Garron filter, and this post is an example of why that is.

In it, he sets out his opposition to proposals for Ireland to operate on a Dublin time zone. It is, of course, NSFW due to the swearing.

“I love my homeland, but we have got the worst fucking main character syndrome.” “The only reason we are thinking about doing this is because we are currently in the same time zone as the English, but here’s what nobody’s thinking about – this would put England in the future. I don’t fucking trust them in the future. They’ll ruin it for us, the c*nts.”

Here’s what people have been saying about his hilarious rant.

1.

GMT – Galway Mean Time.

Martin Bilis

2.

I’m a half hour late to everything I’m about to tell everyone I’m on Irish time.

Celeste

3.

Cries in software developer, please don’t, coding timezone support already sucks.

Miranda Ragland

4.

Half hour time zones are bad enough, 25:21 is just heinous.

Horse

5.

Newfoundlander here. It ain’t so bad having your own time zone. And besides, us Newfie are basically Ireland Lite. Join us, get your own time zone… Or just use ours.

SpenceCA

6.

So I can briefly time travel on my way from castlederg to strabane (to avoid the crazy country roads) nice!

Lost_beautiful

7.

Garron you need to sort this out for us. We can’t afford our own time zone.

Belinda Walker

8.

What about the North?! Don’t leave us behind on GMT imagine crossing the border and your clock changing, that would be mental.

tammy_2418

9.

Imagine the plotting that can be done in 25 minutes.

TheeHayleyC

10.

Ireland getting notions again. Big up Barry’s tea.

kitkat

11.

It’s already dark by 4 30 in winter we don’t need less daylight.

DancingCheese

12.

You make my day man!

Kim Houston-McKinnon

13.

I love your country. I hope to visit in 4 years when I’m hopefully not so ashamed of my own country.

Wendy

14.

This would be the biggest pain in the hole for those of us whose jobs revolve around UTC time having UTC and IST being the same for half the year and +1 the other half is so handy by comparison

Eóin Ó hÍceadha

Alaskan Dragon shared their frustration.

I live in Alaska, so Washington DC is four hours ahead of me. It is like watching the future. And what’s worse is we can’t stop it.

Don’t feel too bad. There are people right there in Washington, and even they can’t stop it.

