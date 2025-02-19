Pics funny

19 mind-boggling examples of ‘Awful Taste but Great Execution’

Poke Staff. Updated February 19th, 2025

The subreddit entitled Awful Taste But Great Execution very much does what it says on the tin, collecting a broad spectrum of things that work perfectly well – but look tacky, hideous or both.

We’ve gathered some of the best – by which we mean worst – examples.

1. Marlboro Light


Via

2. That’s a lot of effort to go to for a drivable sofa


Via

3. Yee – and indeed – haw!

Via

4. Somebody call the RSPCA


Via

5. For when you really need to go


Via

6. For Mexican music only


Via

7. Dangerous, tacky and not worth anywhere near what people think. And so’s the gun


Via

8. You have to wear sugar patches to give this cake up


Via

9. Just don’t do it


Via

10. Not exactly the cat’s pyjamas


Via

Article Pages: 1 2