Boris Johnson came out batting for Donald Trump over Ukraine and was brutally owned – only 13 responses you need

Boris Johnson took time out from charging people £121 for a handshake and a photo op to offer his thoughts on Ukraine.

Specifically, Donald Trump’s determination to hold peace talks with Russia without Ukraine or anyone else from Europe at the table.

The same Donald Trump, you’ll remember, who said Russia shouldn’t have to give up any of the land it has seized during the invasion or allow Ukraine to join Nato.

And here is what Johnson – who fashioned himself as the greatest supporter of Ukraine and Volodymyr Zelenskyy when he was in Downing Street, had to say.

When are we Europeans going to stop being scandalised about Donald Trump and start helping him to end this war? Of course Ukraine didn’t start the war. You might as well say that America attacked Japan at Pearl Harbor. Of course a country undergoing a violent invasion should… — Boris Johnson (@BorisJohnson) February 19, 2025

‘When are we Europeans going to stop being scandalised about Donald Trump and start helping him to end this war? ‘Of course Ukraine didn’t start the war. You might as well say that America attacked Japan at Pearl Harbor. ‘Of course a country undergoing a violent invasion should not be staging elections. There was no general election in the UK from 1935 to 1945. ‘Of course Zelenskyy’s ratings are not 4%. They are actually about the same as Trump’s. ‘Trump’s statements are not intended to be historically accurate but to shock Europeans into action. ‘In particular the US can see $300bn of frozen Russian assets – mainly in Belgium. That is cash that could and should be used to pay Ukraine and compensate the US for its support. ‘Why is Europe preventing the unfreezing of Putin’s cash? ‘The US believes Belgium, France and other countries are blocking. It’s absurd. We need to get serious and fast.’

And these are surely the only 13 responses you need.

This from Boris Johnson, attacking Donald Trump’s critics for daring to suggest that the President of the United States shouldn’t outright lie to us, tells us everything we need to know about him pic.twitter.com/fDfKUlrBPR — Adam Bienkov (@AdamBienkov) February 19, 2025

Don’t be fooled by the opening line. Boris is running out of road, and he knows it. Trump is going to betray Ukraine, and at that point he’s going to have to break from him. Yes, he’s trying to delay the moment. But it’s coming. https://t.co/wHyP7FGDhL — (((Dan Hodges))) (@DPJHodges) February 19, 2025

Boris Johnson’s Ukraine showboating was only ever about himself (as always) ‘It doesn’t matter that Trump is lying & praising Putin & parroting Kremlin taking points, as that’s actually good or something’ What a loathsome creature Johnson is… https://t.co/EVtJM3dMsL pic.twitter.com/64cpnTLgWn — Tom Jamieson (@jamiesont) February 19, 2025

“Trump’s statements are not intended to be historically accurate” Pathological liar defends pathological liar https://t.co/GO7JekegrY — David (@Zero_4) February 19, 2025

