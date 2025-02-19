Politics GB News Liz Truss MAGA

Liz Truss said it was time to ‘make Great Britain great again’ and ended up owned into next year

John Plunkett. Updated February 19th, 2025

Prime minister for 15 minutes Liz Truss wasn’t just kicked out of government she was also booted out of the House of Commons at the last election.

Yet that doesn’t stop her wandering around the place as if she is still relevant in any shape or form.

And when we say ‘the place’ what we really mean is home for former (and occasionally current) Tory MPs everywhere, GB News. Of course we do!

And Truss’s latest ruse? It’s time to make Britain great again! See what she’s done there?

And we’re glad she did – in a way – because it prompted no end of totally on-point comebacks.

