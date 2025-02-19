Liz Truss said it was time to ‘make Great Britain great again’ and ended up owned into next year

Politics GB News Liz Truss MAGA

Prime minister for 15 minutes Liz Truss wasn’t just kicked out of government she was also booted out of the House of Commons at the last election.

Yet that doesn’t stop her wandering around the place as if she is still relevant in any shape or form.

And when we say ‘the place’ what we really mean is home for former (and occasionally current) Tory MPs everywhere, GB News. Of course we do!

And Truss’s latest ruse? It’s time to make Britain great again! See what she’s done there?

Make Great Britain Great Again https://t.co/NOH0tXCsh7 — Liz Truss (@trussliz) February 18, 2025

And we’re glad she did – in a way – because it prompted no end of totally on-point comebacks.

Funny thing is, this one had power and did fuck all. Now she’s not the boss she is full of gumption. — Shit McShitFace (@ShitMcShitface) February 18, 2025

There’s no wonder you only lasted two minutes as PM, you can’t even do a slogan properly — David (@Zero_4) February 18, 2025

We did that already, we got you lot out of @10DowningStreet ✌‍♂️ — Jason Unsworth ✈️ (@JasonUnsworth__) February 18, 2025

Any British politician seeing what’s happening in the U.S. atm, wanting to recreate it here, is a fucking idiot — Ewan (@Ewan_Valentine) February 18, 2025

She was part of the reason the British state became rotten, although it does seem a lot less rotten now the Tories are gone! But why does this absolute walloper keep appearing as some kind of relevant opinion on tv news channels?! — Paul Chiddle #neverTory (@PaulChiddle) February 18, 2025

Bizarre thinking.

Anyone watching and listening to Liz Truss will never ever believe she was once a conservative MP and the PM of the UK. — Lyndy Mountain (@LyndyMountain) February 18, 2025

Who put her fucking batteries back in? — ARMO (@FallingDove44) February 18, 2025

9.