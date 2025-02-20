Donald Trump’s ‘moderately successful comedian’ rant at Volodymyr Zelenskyy prompted no end of comment but none funnier than Paul Sinha

US donald trump Paul sinha Ukraine

Every time we think it’s impossible to underestimate Donald Trump, he goes and limbos under the lowest of bars and we have to reset our expectations all over again.

And his Truth Social – where else? – rant at Volodymyr Zelenskyy which went straight to the top of the news agenda all over the world, is by some distance a whole new low.

And it prompted no end of comment, condemnation and sheer disbelief.

1.

Think of it, a modestly successful presenter of the Apprentice being blackmailed by Putin. https://t.co/1AHWiN5hcF — Colin the Dachshund (@DachshundColin) February 19, 2025

2.

1) Zelensky has a higher approval than Trump 2) Ukrainians do not want to hold elections during the war 3) The only person slated to beat Zelensky is 4-star general Zaluzhnyi If you hate Zelensky for being tough, you aren't going to like our next president. He's even tougher pic.twitter.com/C99lWxAkkm — Oleg Kostour (@OlegKostour) February 19, 2025

3.

Calling Zelensky a "moderately successful comedian" is laughable. Did you forget your "Apprentice" days, Mr. President??? — Quantum T. Institute (@QuantumTI) February 19, 2025

4.

Donald Trump, a modestly successful reality tv host, who made up an injury to dodge military service and refused to accept his election loss, is mocking Volodymyr Zelenskyy, a modestly successful comedian, who refused safe passage out the country to fight a Russian invasion. https://t.co/UPgocdaFy5 — Daniel Vassallo (@dvassallo) February 20, 2025

5.

The level of delusion and fantasy in this post is beyond a joke for any Leader let alone a President.

The condemnation will be world wide and it makes Trump appear as a Putin asset – singing to his tune.

Even the fugures are grossly inaccurate — dave lawrence (@dave43law) February 19, 2025

6.

Knowing comedians as I do, it’s the “modestly successful comedian” thing that will be hurting Zelenskyy most right now. https://t.co/QICf85nlOt — RAB FLORENCE (@robertflorence) February 19, 2025

7.

Can we stop pretending Trump is not a fucking maniac? https://t.co/z5pSz3ugMN — Mikael Nilsson (@ars_gravitatis) February 19, 2025

But perhaps our favourite response – not the most serious, obviously – went to the estimable Paul Sinha.

The grammar. If anyone's a terrible dictator it's this dick. pic.twitter.com/XnYeO2bfmz — Paul Sinha (@paulybengali) February 20, 2025

Boom.

The Google translation from Russian may have glitched. — Mick ☕️ (@MickCoffey2) February 20, 2025

