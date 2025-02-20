US Ukraine Victoria Derbyshire

Victoria Derbyshire wasn’t taking any of the Russian ambassador’s nonsense and it’s an electric, magnificent watch

John Plunkett. Updated February 20th, 2025

Another day, another Victoria Derbyshire exchange goes viral. And this time the estimable BBC presenter was interviewing Russia’s Ambassador to the UK, Andrei Kelin.

In particular Russia’s claim that Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky helped to start the war between the two nations.

And it’s an electric, magnificent watch.

Bravo, Victoria Derbyshire.

And there was more where that came from.

And you can watch the full interview here.

Source @BBCNewsnight