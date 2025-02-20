Victoria Derbyshire wasn’t taking any of the Russian ambassador’s nonsense and it’s an electric, magnificent watch

US Ukraine Victoria Derbyshire

Another day, another Victoria Derbyshire exchange goes viral. And this time the estimable BBC presenter was interviewing Russia’s Ambassador to the UK, Andrei Kelin.

In particular Russia’s claim that Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky helped to start the war between the two nations.

And it’s an electric, magnificent watch.

“Why would you kill innocent Ukrainians?”

@vicderbyshire challenges Russia’s Ambassador to the UK, Andrei Kelin, on Russian claims that Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky helped to start the war between the two nations.#Newsnight pic.twitter.com/j8Lq7U3VjO — BBC Newsnight (@BBCNewsnight) February 19, 2025

Bravo, Victoria Derbyshire.

And there was more where that came from.

“What about giving back Ukraine some of its territory?” “Why should we?”@vicderbyshire asks Russia’s Ambassador to the UK, Andrei Kelin, whether it will return any territory to Ukraine as part of a peace settlement.#Newsnight pic.twitter.com/XHGQbbqv2c — BBC Newsnight (@BBCNewsnight) February 19, 2025

Here are just a few of the things people were saying about it.

Victoria Derbyshire is the queen of journalism right now. Impeccable. https://t.co/FplWqs51ZZ — Miffy (@miffythegamer) February 19, 2025

“What about giving back Ukraine some of its territory?” “Why should we?” Arrogant bully boy. pic.twitter.com/0AmQ9U5coZ — Simon Gosden. Esq. #fbpe 3.5% ‍☠️ (@g_gosden) February 20, 2025

Russian scum at large. Thanks @vicderbyshire to let it come out and reply with the good sense not so many journalists still have on this issue, lately. https://t.co/EvdeuUKiG5 — federica corsi (@lafedecorsi) February 20, 2025

Victoria refuses, unlike Trump, to be brainwashed by Russian propaganda. — John Sharman (@Jonsx11) February 20, 2025

Well done @vicderbyshire trying to pin down these vile Putin types. — DENISE ONEILL TheNHS (@DENISEONEILL6) February 19, 2025

What an obnoxious little man. — The Empress (@Shanghai_Rose) February 19, 2025

A Glasgow kiss would have been more appropriate than an interview …. — Dafty (@Dafty93130081) February 19, 2025

And you can watch the full interview here.

Full interview: Russian Ambassador to UK tells #Newsnight America now has ‘more understanding’ of what Russia is doing in Ukraine and whyhttps://t.co/3BgpcgYKKz — Victoria Derbyshire (@vicderbyshire) February 20, 2025

Source @BBCNewsnight