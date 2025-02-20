You can see the moment this jalapeño-chomping child realises her big mistake – and we feel bad for laughing

Videos children

Children can be very fussy eaters, so it’s a refreshing change to see one who really enjoys her veg …up to a point.

We aren’t sure whether this little girl wass tasting a jalapeño for the first time, when the clip went viral in 2020, or it’s just the first time she’s tried to eat one like an apple.

Either way, her expression is something special.

The video received a mixed reaction.

Some thought it was cruel …

Others felt it was a great learning opportunity.

Mostly, people just thought it was funny.

Whichever position you take, we reckon Sammie Chalmers was onto something with this.

For about a week, at least.

READ MORE

This baby’s face as she has her first taste of ice-cream is hilariously relatable

Source TikTok Image TikTok