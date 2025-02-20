Politics comebacks lee anderson

Lee Anderson trolled a Labour MP saying Reform UK was ‘the future’ and her blockbuster comeback owned him into next year

John Plunkett. Updated February 20th, 2025

Labour MP Zarah Sultana has been having a bit of a to-do with Reform UK on Twitter. Here’s what the MP had to say after its leader announced a Reform UK rally in Birmingham in March.

And also this.

It was presumably spotted by Reform UK chief whip – chief whip! – Lee Anderson, who responded with a picture of all of the party’s five MPs along with the message, ‘Meet the future’.

And it prompted no end of funny and totally on-point responses …

… but no-one said it better than Zarah Sultana herself.

A blockbuster response.

And an explanatory video for younger readers (we know you’re out there!)

Source @zarahsultana