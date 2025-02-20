Lee Anderson trolled a Labour MP saying Reform UK was ‘the future’ and her blockbuster comeback owned him into next year

Politics comebacks lee anderson

Labour MP Zarah Sultana has been having a bit of a to-do with Reform UK on Twitter. Here’s what the MP had to say after its leader announced a Reform UK rally in Birmingham in March.

Save the date. pic.twitter.com/VpyNGPybjK — Zarah Sultana MP (@zarahsultana) February 18, 2025

And also this.

It was presumably spotted by Reform UK chief whip – chief whip! – Lee Anderson, who responded with a picture of all of the party’s five MPs along with the message, ‘Meet the future’.

Note to @zarahsultana Meet the future pic.twitter.com/czfKmAaoA9 — Lee Anderson MP (@LeeAndersonMP_) February 19, 2025

And it prompted no end of funny and totally on-point responses …

What, Reform will still have just 5 MPs in the future? — Reform Party UK Exposed (@reformexposed) February 19, 2025

The future is, five MPs? Not quite the zinger you think it is, Lee. I thought Nige was on the diversity hire trail but I guess it failed quickly. What's your ideas for the Ukraine/TrumPutin crisis? — Don McGowan (@donmcgowan) February 19, 2025

A bunch of crinkly, mediocre, pale, male and stale ham people. If that’s the future, then god help us all. — Miffy (@miffythegamer) February 19, 2025

By 202i9 you won't even be able to win a raffle

Never seen a picture lacking so much political ability, policy or vison — dave lawrence (@dave43law) February 19, 2025

… but no-one said it better than Zarah Sultana herself.

The future? It looks like the cast of Cocoon. https://t.co/1Gj66mIsyb — Zarah Sultana MP (@zarahsultana) February 19, 2025

A blockbuster response.

And an explanatory video for younger readers (we know you’re out there!)

