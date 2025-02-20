Russell Brand was pictured with Mike Tyson at Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago and this 10/10 comeback hit hardest

Celebrity donald trump Russell Brand

Donald Trump’s only been back in the White House for a month but it already feels so much longer (and we can’t even begin to comprehend what it must feel like in Ukraine).

Such have been the President’s extraordinary pronouncements of late that he has managed the rare feet of uniting traditional political opponents in condemnation.

But the usual suspects are still feeling the love for Trump, and when we say ‘usual suspects’ in this particular case, we mean Russell Brand.

NO MORE BULLSH*T That's what it feels like when watching Trump these days. pic.twitter.com/yPo78gfD7I — Russell Brand (@rustyrockets) February 19, 2025

And here is Brand, taking time out from his bible study classes to pose with Mike Tyson at Trump’s Mar-a-Lago.

2 Mikes and a Russell walk into a bar in Mar-a-Lago… pic.twitter.com/vBGejZWSJN — Russell Brand (@rustyrockets) February 18, 2025

And the snap got no end of responses as you might imagine …

That dude took WAY too many blows to the head! What’s your excuse? — MetalMark (@MarkMantis) February 19, 2025

This is like a venn diagram of conspiracy and accusations of sexual abuse. https://t.co/ZlJBfMYZXU — Some Dare Call It Conspiracy (@somedarepodcast) February 19, 2025

Clown. Show. — Art Candee (@ArtCandee) February 19, 2025

This looks like a late night commercial for a reverse mortgage or Life Alert? — Denison Barb (@DenisonBarbs) February 19, 2025

This is hell. We’re in hell. — Lynnez ♥️ Rib Gone Rogue (@Lynnenallo) February 19, 2025

… but none said it better than this.

He’s been on quite a journey since telling everyone to vote for Jeremy Corbyn. https://t.co/vyhq30Vq7c — Brendan May (@bmay) February 19, 2025

Amen to that.

And just in case you missed Tyson’s hat.

To conclude …

Everyone looks tougher holding a bat. — Paul A. Szypula (@Bubblebathgirl) February 18, 2025

