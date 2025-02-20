Celebrity donald trump Russell Brand

Russell Brand was pictured with Mike Tyson at Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago and this 10/10 comeback hit hardest

John Plunkett. Updated February 20th, 2025

Donald Trump’s only been back in the White House for a month but it already feels so much longer (and we can’t even begin to comprehend what it must feel like in Ukraine).

Such have been the President’s extraordinary pronouncements of late that he has managed the rare feet of uniting traditional political opponents in condemnation.

But the usual suspects are still feeling the love for Trump, and when we say ‘usual suspects’ in this particular case, we mean Russell Brand.

And here is Brand, taking time out from his bible study classes to pose with Mike Tyson at Trump’s Mar-a-Lago.

And the snap got no end of responses as you might imagine …

… but none said it better than this.

Amen to that.

And just in case you missed Tyson’s hat.

To conclude …

