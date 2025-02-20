Pics community notes

Stop the count! This spectacular Community Note will not be beaten

Oonagh Keating. Updated February 20th, 2025

We love a good Community Note, as you no doubt are aware, and we especially enjoy seeing bigots called out for posting nonsense.

Like these –

The Conservatives trying to smear Sadiq Khan with footage not even from London.

Conservatives post accusing Sadiq Khan of turnng Londin into the World's crime capital. Community note - Sadiq Khan, Mayor of London, did not 'seize power' he was elected by voters. London also ranks 14th in a list of the world’s safest cities. The clip also shows scenes from New York.

Andrew Bridgen sharing a fake document.

A UN agenda sheet supposedly showing plans to end the family unit and have the government raise the children

This document is fake and not from UN: eu.usatoday.com/story/news/fac… The actual goals of the UN are published here: sustainabledevelopment.un.org/content/docume…

This complaint about a cancelled ball game, which came with a massive self-own.

@dhookstead Did we cancel D-Day because of a little rough weather? No. Play the damn game.

Readers added context they thought people might want to know D-Day was delayed by a day because of the weather

This latest Community Note was triggered, not by bigotry or fake news, but by a joke.

you think the itsy bitsy spider gave a fuck about the rain. no. it climbed the spout again. lock in

We aren’t usually massive fans of the ‘Well, actually!’ brigade, but this added to the humour.

It's important to note that the sun came out and dried up all the rain.

The Community Note went straight to the top of the charts, picking up reactions like these.

Somebody wanted to community note the Community Note.

