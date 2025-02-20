Stop the count! This spectacular Community Note will not be beaten

Pics community notes

We love a good Community Note, as you no doubt are aware, and we especially enjoy seeing bigots called out for posting nonsense.

Like these –

The Conservatives trying to smear Sadiq Khan with footage not even from London.

Andrew Bridgen sharing a fake document.

This complaint about a cancelled ball game, which came with a massive self-own.

This latest Community Note was triggered, not by bigotry or fake news, but by a joke.

We aren’t usually massive fans of the ‘Well, actually!’ brigade, but this added to the humour.

The Community Note went straight to the top of the charts, picking up reactions like these.

I love all of this. The 'hell yeah' motivational speech and the tongue in cheek note together just gave me about a twenty minute laughing fit. I do mean 'Fit' too. My everything hurts — Darth Reckless (@herSavage3) February 20, 2025

I need to be able to like the Community Note so it could possibly ratio in the future. — McBee (@McBeeHS) February 20, 2025

This is the best community note I’ve ever seen — Aguacate (@Changon13) February 20, 2025

Community notes killing it with this one lol! — LintBeard (@Lintbeard) February 20, 2025

My note:

I am liking the post based on the community note attached. — Mjveveiros (@thinkingcrimes) February 20, 2025

plz the community note this app is so unserious sometimes — ˚ ༘♡⋆˚ (@illicitveniceb) February 20, 2025

Getting smoked by the community note – the world is healing — GetWetSports (@GetWetSports) February 20, 2025

The person who made the community note sitting there like https://t.co/4aWQisCKzz pic.twitter.com/tQF6M8vM03 — (@CJWinterheart) February 20, 2025

Stellar work on the community notes https://t.co/HO06yWq6za — ashley l (@AshleyLoree2) February 20, 2025

Getting community noted for a nursery rhyme is crazy work https://t.co/nnr7XaOL69 — UltraBlue (@ultra_bluu) February 20, 2025

Somebody wanted to community note the Community Note.

But it’s a cycle, so it’s also equally important to note that the rain will be coming back too. pic.twitter.com/D1N0erqowz — Truthstream Media (@truthstreamnews) February 20, 2025

