A Maga mum hired a Donald Trump impersonator for her young son’s birthday, and the internet had exactly the reaction you’d expect

Weird World MAGA

We now head over to deranged America, where a mum decided to hire a Donald Trump impersonator for her young son’s birthday party.

On a now-locked account on TikTok (blessed.mama.xo) we see a little boy named Jerry, who appears to be aged about four, dancing with the fairly convincing impersonator. If you thought pictures of baby you in the bath were embarrassing when your first boyfriend or girlfriend saw them – imagine showing them this!

When @WUTangKids posted the clip on Twitter/X, the internet was not on board with the Maga mum’s life choices.

Definitely not a cult that hires a Trump impersonator for a kids birthday party pic.twitter.com/5Iy897JGIg — Wu Tang is for the Children (@WUTangKids) February 20, 2025

Here are some of the understandably scathing reactions to the clip.

You know damn well that boy wanted a paw patrol themed birthday https://t.co/eHdn8lCz6r — Mr. B (@BDiddy_1) February 20, 2025

These people need to be monitored https://t.co/3HBaciErVd — SOMEKINDAWONDERFUL (@somekindawonder) February 20, 2025

This might be the most sycophantic thing I’ve ever seen. — John Collins (@Logically_JC) February 20, 2025

God there are so many fucking losers in this country https://t.co/5zvP1KQufL — Dan Passarelli (@DanPassTeach) February 20, 2025

This is the MOST fucked up thing I’ve ever seen https://t.co/jFKVSbEGWX — Jordy "Best Bet" (@TheSportsManJC) February 20, 2025

Dang, this is where we are now?? We don't have a chance of bringing these people back to normal. — Karen trying not to be a "Karen" (@KarenSVerghese) February 20, 2025

It's when the impersonator grabs his mom by the pussy that things had went too far. https://t.co/lLFnTG2hCV — Matt Martinez, PhD (@poetry_doc) February 20, 2025

What a shitty thing to do to a kid. Give him a damn superhero party or something. Never in my life have I ever been to a child party that was political??? Get a life! https://t.co/l3oMuyx6D2 — Lopecci (@Lopecci) February 20, 2025

This is weird as fuck https://t.co/v4e6qoKkaj — Negrodamus (@JulesMoffit) February 20, 2025

Well, they hired a “clown.” So there’s that. — Jeremy H (@jeremyfromga) February 20, 2025

This shit is funny, sad and creepy at the same time https://t.co/EWx17YGI9l — Sean Perez (@SATracking8321) February 20, 2025

This wouldn’t be done in anywhere other than Merica https://t.co/dG7SOuD6OI — Saffron✨ (@s_ffron7) February 20, 2025

Credit where it’s due.

This guy has absolutely nailed Trump's mannerisms https://t.co/vYQn5HpACr — Adam (@adamisonx) February 20, 2025

Source @WUTangKids Image Screengrab