A Maga mum hired a Donald Trump impersonator for her young son’s birthday, and the internet had exactly the reaction you’d expect

Oonagh Keating. Updated February 21st, 2025

We now head over to deranged America, where a mum decided to hire a Donald Trump impersonator for her young son’s birthday party.

On a now-locked account on TikTok (blessed.mama.xo) we see a little boy named Jerry, who appears to be aged about four, dancing with the fairly convincing impersonator. If you thought pictures of baby you in the bath were embarrassing when your first boyfriend or girlfriend saw them – imagine showing them this!

When @WUTangKids posted the clip on Twitter/X, the internet was not on board with the Maga mum’s life choices.

Here are some of the understandably scathing reactions to the clip.

Credit where it’s due.

