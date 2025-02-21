This would-be online buyer had a funny idea of how fish work

Social Media online selling

The customer is always right – right? Wrong! Sometimes the customer is a complete idiot and totally wrong.

For example, this is a conversation between an aquarium owner and a potential buyer of an Oscar fish.

Other Redditors had some tongue-in-cheek questions about the “used” Oscar.

What’s the mileage on that fish?

Nonsuperstites

I always kick the tires on any used fish I get. It’s the only way to tell if it’s got low mileage.

saffiegal

Have you changed out the swim bladder? I hear this model has an issue with the swim bladder and it needs to be changed after 15k miles.

workyworkaccount

Max speed? 5 knots.

Captaing1

workyworkites

what about spare fins?

__2st__

Someone named u/westc2 said what we were already thinking.

Yeah that person should not be allowed to own animals.

