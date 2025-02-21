This would-be online buyer had a funny idea of how fish work
The customer is always right – right? Wrong! Sometimes the customer is a complete idiot and totally wrong.
For example, this is a conversation between an aquarium owner and a potential buyer of an Oscar fish.
Other Redditors had some tongue-in-cheek questions about the “used” Oscar.
What’s the mileage on that fish?
Nonsuperstites
I always kick the tires on any used fish I get. It’s the only way to tell if it’s got low mileage.
saffiegal
Have you changed out the swim bladder? I hear this model has an issue with the swim bladder and it needs to be changed after 15k miles.
workyworkaccount
Max speed? 5 knots.
Captaing1
workyworkites
what about spare fins?
__2st__
Someone named u/westc2 said what we were already thinking.
Yeah that person should not be allowed to own animals.
