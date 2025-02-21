This Sky News correspondent gloriously owned Nigel Farage over his undying adoration for Donald Trump and it’s a supremely satisfying watch

US donald trump nigel farage sky news

Nigel Farage – you remember – is sticking by Donald Trump despite the US president blaming Ukraine for starting the war and calling Volodymyr Zelenskyy a ‘dictator’.

Sky News US correspondent James Matthews took the opportunity to ask the Reform UK party leader whether he agreed with what Trump had to say about Ukraine and its president, and if not why he still relentlessly banged the drum for the US president.

And watching Farage self-own himself into next week is a gloriously satisfying watch.

Reform UK leader Nigel Farage told Sky News’ @jamesmatthewsky ‘not to take Trump literally’ over his recent comments on Ukraine and Zelenskyy. Read more: https://t.co/TH12rsaQcv pic.twitter.com/uclSeEqtCe — Politics Hub with Sophy Ridge (@SkyPoliticsHub) February 20, 2025

Got ‘im.

Farage: “He doesn’t literally say Ukraine started the war”. Matthews: “Are you saying he didn’t?” Farage: “OK, he did”. It’s just farcical now. https://t.co/P9Tz284DsI — (((Dan Hodges))) (@DPJHodges) February 21, 2025

So embarrassing

I’m genuinely not sure which one looks madder and more out of touch. Farage or Truss? — Rich Street (@RealRichStreet) February 21, 2025

Yes but no but — Narinder Kaur (@narindertweets) February 21, 2025

Farage dancing on the head of a pin with two left feet. So achingly desperate not to offend or contradict Trump, he’s making a complete fool of himself. This isn’t a leader – this is a Trump groupie. — Mark Vipond (@MarkVipond) February 21, 2025

The Trump / Putin apologist speaks for his masters https://t.co/ov3Fz2ZHLt — dave lawrence (@dave43law) February 21, 2025

So basically we should not take the President of the US literally? Literally? https://t.co/wCeerStsV6 — Gary Gilligan #FBPE #KTTO (@garygilligan) February 20, 2025

Farage is a Trump (and by extension Putin) apologist. Reform is a clear and present danger to European and UK security. https://t.co/t4LxIZGG9T — Prof Colin Talbot ◽️ THE LAST POST (@colinrtalbot) February 20, 2025

When someone tells you who they are, you should listen. https://t.co/rz6SbnvZFV — Lee Broadbent (@leembroad) February 20, 2025

Source @SophyRidgeSky