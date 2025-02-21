US donald trump nigel farage sky news

This Sky News correspondent gloriously owned Nigel Farage over his undying adoration for Donald Trump and it’s a supremely satisfying watch

John Plunkett. Updated February 21st, 2025

Nigel Farage – you remember – is sticking by Donald Trump despite the US president blaming Ukraine for starting the war and calling Volodymyr Zelenskyy a ‘dictator’.

Sky News US correspondent James Matthews took the opportunity to ask the Reform UK party leader whether he agreed with what Trump had to say about Ukraine and its president, and if not why he still relentlessly banged the drum for the US president.

And watching Farage self-own himself into next week is a gloriously satisfying watch.

Got ‘im.

Source @SophyRidgeSky