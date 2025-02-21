This TikTokker’s hot take on the myth of Sisyphus was tragic – but an absolute classic

Entertainment myths

The unfortunate Sisyphus is a character from Greek mythology, condemned by Hades to endlessly roll an enormous boulder up a hill, only for it to repeatedly roll back to the bottom.

He lends his name to the adjective sisyphean, referring to seemingly incompletable tasks, and inspired Albert Camus‘ The Myth of Sisyphus.

If it looks like we’re straying dangerously close to a Classical Studies lecture, don’t worry – it doesn’t last, because a TikTokker’s take on the myth went wildly viral back in 2023, and it needs to be seen to be believed. It’s quite special.

Eternal punishment of the King of the Underworld or rad workout regimen? You decide.

When Twitter – now X, of course – spotted the video, it caused a mass facepalm.

1.

Everyone should have to bear the psychic damage I did when I saw this video https://t.co/EELaLfM6Wx pic.twitter.com/TNNDTj0AHV — Money Doug (@Money__Doug) January 31, 2023

2.

gm to the tiktok lady who said the myth of Sisyphus is about the value of having a good daily routine and that Sisyphus is happy because he is getting more swole every time he pushes the boulder up. my brain gets hot like an old laptop thinking about it — sick public transit, gloria (@seungylee14) January 31, 2023

3.

that woman’s name? albert camus — Gender Reveal Pipebomb (@ApeIsrael) January 31, 2023

4.

5.

The TikTok lady is right and Sisyphus is actually grinding in a fitness plan to better himself, just like Prometheus’ punishment is actually a lesson that we should eat raw liver daily. — Eduardo García-Molina (@eduardo_garcmol) February 1, 2023

6.

Sure, except this interpretation is antithetical to the myth of Sisyphus in & of itself, along w/ contradicting nearly every educated assessment of the myth. In short, Ms Ayn Rand Jr’s “work will set you free” vibe is laughably misguided. pic.twitter.com/OHR6PbC31N — Tiffany (@tiffanyclay) February 1, 2023

7.

Been watching a lot of Community lately, and "rolling that rock up the hill wasn't Sisyphus' punishment, it was his reward!" sounds exactly like the last line of a Jeff Winger speech that inspires everyone until they think about it for two seconds and realize he's full of shit https://t.co/nPmtnChxFr — Charles Bramesco (@intothecrevasse) February 1, 2023

8.

Hi! Classicist here. This is very misleading. We actually have no sources on what his macros were like—or whether he incorporated progressive overload at all—and so it is irresponsible to speculate about his gainz. https://t.co/pOoREsYx5E — big man off campus (@rumorahasit) February 1, 2023

9.

In other news, everything you touch turning to gold is great if you don't like being touched. https://t.co/3sVrWFZ0Jo — Dave (@davechannel) February 1, 2023

10.

One must imagine Sisyphus thirty, flirty and thriving — Adam Nayman (@brofromanother) February 1, 2023

The TikTokker – @awakenatlas – posted a follow-up to clarify her point. It didn’t help.

Love the response “why are you guys mad I made a personal interpretation and painted it as fact?” pic.twitter.com/bcJPQURjRo — rey (they/he) 🐀 (@sewerslidecombo) February 1, 2023

Looks like her boulder rolled back to the foot of the hill.

READ MORE

These 14 confidently incorrect internet posts will have you facepalming into next week

Source AwakenAtlas Image Screengrab, Swing Painter