This TikTokker’s hot take on the myth of Sisyphus was tragic – but an absolute classic

Poke Staff. Updated February 21st, 2025

The unfortunate Sisyphus is a character from Greek mythology, condemned by Hades to endlessly roll an enormous boulder up a hill, only for it to repeatedly roll back to the bottom.

He lends his name to the adjective sisyphean, referring to seemingly incompletable tasks, and inspired Albert CamusThe Myth of Sisyphus.

If it looks like we’re straying dangerously close to a Classical Studies lecture, don’t worry – it doesn’t last, because a TikTokker’s take on the myth went wildly viral back in 2023, and it needs to be seen to be believed. It’s quite special.

@awakenatlas Camus was like thiiiiiis 🤏 close #mythofsisyphus ♬ QKThr – Aphex Twin

Eternal punishment of the King of the Underworld or rad workout regimen? You decide.

When Twitter – now X, of course – spotted the video, it caused a mass facepalm.

The TikTokker – @awakenatlas – posted a follow-up to clarify her point. It didn’t help.

Looks like her boulder rolled back to the foot of the hill.

Source AwakenAtlas Image Screengrab, Swing Painter