This is what happens if you pee off a baby gorilla

Animals gorillas

It’s a tough life when you’re so cute and gorgeous that people can’t stop taking photographs – or so we’ve heard – and this young female gorilla has clearly had enough of life in front of the lens.

That’s a strong message, to be fair. We wonder what gets the smell of gorilla pee off shoes.

I’m no biologist. But I’m betting that was intentional.

imaginery-goose-2428

Hey bro you look pissed off, let me do the opposite of that.

Jugales

If he has dogs at home, they’re gonna be sniffing his shoes a lot.

BernieTheDachshund

I’m impressed, that aim got surgical precision! XD.

Crackalacking_Z

Substantial-walk333 went definitive

I’m a wildlife biologist, that was intentional. Guess act of dominance?

Rairokun Probably. When I was researching bats in Nicaragua, my peers who went out to study the howler monkeys nearby got pissed on and shit thrown at them.

Substantial-Walk333

We’ll leave the last word to Victor_Paul_

Rise of the planet of the apes!

Source Ainsley-Sorsby Image Screengrab