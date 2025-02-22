Trump’s response to a reporter who dares ask a question he doesn’t like is a chilling sign of where the US is right now

US donald trump

To the White House – no, stick with us – where Donald Trump was taking questions from the assembled media.

Except only from the media he wanted to talk to, obviously, and only the questions he wanted to answer.

It turned out this was one – from ABC – he didn’t want to hear, and his response is a chilling sign of where the US is right now.

REPORTER: Voters say they are angry and frustrated by these firings. They don’t like the work of Elon Musk. What do you say to them? TRUMP: Who do you work for? REPORTER: ABC News TRUMP: No wonder. I have the highest poll numbers I’ve ever had pic.twitter.com/7Qm1nybS9y — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) February 21, 2025

Maybe the White House correspondents can agree the next time Trump does this they all walk out en masse. Well, we can dream, can’t we?

And here are just a few of the things people were saying about it.

You know what, White House press corps, WTH are you doing? You folks EVER going to support your colleagues or are you all just sycophants?

This laughter at @ABC was sickening.

cc: @whca — David Badash (@davidbadash) February 21, 2025

Trump says, “I have today the highest poll numbers of any Republican president ever.” Of course, just a completely ludicrous statement. I wonder if Natalie Harp only feeds him Rasmussen & social media polls & he really believes this, or he just lies so much truth is irrelevant. https://t.co/i1UtEEv74C — Ron Filipkowski (@RonFilipkowski) February 22, 2025

Trump is so vile. — Lucas Sanders ️ (@LucasSa56947288) February 21, 2025

I’m not even sure if he knows he’s lying or if the folks around him are telling the toddler in chief that he’s the bestest of the best so he doesn’t pitch a tantrum. https://t.co/FaoO6mVjn3 — Jennifer Erin Valent (@JenniferEValent) February 21, 2025

Part of becoming an authoritarian is to continually discredit the media… I feel sorry for anyone in the press that has to cover this term — midwesterner (@shedalight1122) February 21, 2025

The laughter is fitting considering the white house press corps is a bunch of chucklefucks https://t.co/9NW0SX3srB — The okayest poster there is (@ok_post_guy) February 21, 2025

Incredible response. Question about voters being frustrated? Answer: ‘Who do you work for?’ Followed by some self-congratulatory nonsense about poll numbers. Truly the communication skills of a stable genius. 10/10 deflection. — Ultramõrd Sillu (@suunasolkija) February 21, 2025

Just wait till Trump starts suing people that run polling on his administration. He will wage war against the “fake polls” while he struggles to hold onto a 20% acceptance rate — Doug Barr (@DougBarr14) February 22, 2025

this isn’t even a hardball question — art (@canefilms) February 21, 2025

Source @atrupar