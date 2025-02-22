US donald trump

Trump’s response to a reporter who dares ask a question he doesn’t like is a chilling sign of where the US is right now

John Plunkett. Updated February 22nd, 2025

To the White House – no, stick with us – where Donald Trump was taking questions from the assembled media.

Except only from the media he wanted to talk to, obviously, and only the questions he wanted to answer.

It turned out this was one – from ABC – he didn’t want to hear, and his response is a chilling sign of where the US is right now.

Maybe the White House correspondents can agree the next time Trump does this they all walk out en masse. Well, we can dream, can’t we?

And here are just a few of the things people were saying about it.

Source @atrupar